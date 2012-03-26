Nikkei nudges higher, metals outperform

* Nikkei, Topix both gain 0.2 pct * Nissan top percentage gainer on core 30 * Mitsubishi Materials, Sumitomo Metal up on Codelco earnings * Metals, steelmakers log top sectoral gains * Nomura sheds 3 pct in high volume By Mari Saito TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share index edged up on Monday after last week's slight correction as investors bought metals shares and picked up laggard blue chips, while a softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment. Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest percentage gainer was Nissan Motor Co Ltd, up 3 percent, while real estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd and Panasonic Corp both gained 1.5 percent. By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei was up 19.90 points at 10,031.37, while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 853.81. The slight gain came in thin trade, with the Topix trading at 47 percent of its average daily 90-day volume. The dollar last traded at 82.743 yen, well off an 11-month high of 84.187 plumbed on March 15. "Even if the Nikkei cuts below 10,000, domestic institutional investors are not going to lock in profit because they have been net sellers through this rally and foreign buying has pushed it up to this level," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. Strategists said last week's fall would entice many investors to pick up stocks as they failed to hop on the rally earlier this year. The Nikkei logged its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months on Friday, welcomed by market players as a much needed correction after the index gained more than 18 percent since January on the back robust U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by global central banks. "What we're seeing now is a typical excess liquidity market. Stocks that are gaining here - real estate, financials, iron and steel - these are all 'bubble' stocks that rise as a result of easy monetary policy," said Hirano. Japan's real estate sub-index edged up 0.4 percent and steelmakers added 0.9 percent. Also outperforming the broader market was Tokyo's non-ferrous metals sector, which rose 0.9 percent after Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, reported a surge in profit and an increase in production last week. In the sector, Mitsubishi Materials Corp gained 1.1 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd was up 0.6 percent. EARNINGS MOMENTUM Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management said Japan's main players were not yet buying in full force. "People are buying broadly into their portfolios and big players won't come in until at least after the 28th," said Ando. "Pensions won't move until the end of April, or as late as after the Golden Week holiday (beginning of May) to buy ... Lifers and non-lifers are also not in yet either." Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifted its Topix target for the fiscal year 2012 to 950 from 900 in a report on Friday, an approximate 11.2 percent upside from current levels as the earnings outlook for Japanese companies has improved markedly in recent weeks. The Topix's earnings momentum - analyst's earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates - turned positive to 3.6 percent this month from a 6.6 percent fall in February, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That compared with an earnings momentum drop of 0.2 percent for the S&P 500 and a 0.6 percent fall for the STOXX Europe 600. Among heavily traded stocks was Japan's No.1 investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc, which shed 3.5 percent, extending losses after a sharp selloff last week. Investors unloaded the stock after sources told Reuters an employee at the broker had tipped off fund managers at Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking of a $6 billion share issue plan by Inpex Corp. The stock is still up 55.8 percent since January.