版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 14:05 BJT

Nikkei slips, but still set for best Q1 in 24 yrs

TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average fell for
a second session on Thursday and slipped further from a one-year
high hit earlier this week as investors locked in profits from a
meteoric January-March rally that is poised to be its best
first-quarter performance in 24 years. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 10,114.79,
but is still up 19.6 percent since January. The broader Topix
index fell 0.8 percent to 857.74.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐