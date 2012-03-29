Nikkei slips, but still set for best Q1 in 24 yrs

TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average fell for a second session on Thursday and slipped further from a one-year high hit earlier this week as investors locked in profits from a meteoric January-March rally that is poised to be its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 10,114.79, but is still up 19.6 percent since January. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 857.74.