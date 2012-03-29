Nikkei seen stuck in range, still set for stellar Q1

TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average is
seen trapped in a range on Friday as many investors lock in
profits in Tokyo stocks that have rallied in the January-March
period, but the index is still expected to log its best
first-quarter performance in 24 years.
"We're now at month-end and investors will be taking profits
but there is plenty of appetite from buyers on dips," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
10,050 and 10,200 on Friday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,100, down 10 points or 0.1 percent from
the Osaka close of 10,110.
"The yen is slightly on the stronger side but it is still
much weaker than most companies' guidance, so there will be
fresh buying next week on expectations for corporate earnings
growth," said Nishi.
Strategists said oil-related stocks will be sold after oil
prices fell for a third straight session on growing talk of a
release of strategic petroleum reserves.
The Dow eked out a slim gain on Thursday, while the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended down as investors took
profit in blue chips.
Data from the United States was mixed, with new unemployment
claims falling to a four-year low last week, but the previous
week's figures were revised higher, which some took as another
sign that the labour market recovery may be stalling.
U.S. fourth-quarter GDP remained unrevised at 3.0 percent,
while personal income grew at a much faster pace than expected.
On Thursday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.7
percent at 10,114.79, while the broader Topix index
slipped 0.8 percent to 857.74.
Market participants say even with the more than 19 percent
rally since January, Japanese equities remain attractive because
they are still undervalued compared to global peers.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japan's Topix
carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 1.0 compared
to S&P 500's 2.0 and 1.4 for STOXX Europe 600.
> Dow back in black as Wall St cuts losses near quarter-end
> Euro slips, yen rises; Spanish budget ahead
> Prices up as jobless figures argue case for monetary ease
> Gold edges down, pares losses as quarter-end nears
> Oil falls, talk of SPR release encourages profit-taking
STOCKS TO WATCH
- TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba has decided to join the bidding race to sponsor
Elpida Memory Inc's turnaround from bankruptcy, setting
the stage for a battle with U.S.-based Micron Technology,
the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.
- SONY CORP
Sony promoted film studio co-chairman Michael Lynton to a
larger role overseeing entertainment operations on Thursday,
part of a reorganisation as a new CEO prepares to take over the
Japan-based electronics company.
- IDEMITSU KOSAN
Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-biggest refiner, aims to
refine 6 percent more crude oil in the quarter to June than a
year earlier as it plans to more than double its refining volume
for exports, the company said after the bell on Thursday.
- NIPPON TELEVISION NETWORK CORP
Nippon Television Network and satellite broadcasters BS
Nippon Corp and CS Nippon Corp will merge under a broadcasting
holding company on Oct. 1, the Nikkei said on Thursday.