Nikkei slips for 3rd day, still set for strong Q1

* Nikkei down 0.2 pct, Topix slips 0.1 pct

* Market correction likely to continue next week- strategists

* Set for strongest Q1 in 24 years

* Fanuc falls in heavy volume after rating downgrade

* Toshiba falls, report to join Elpida support bid

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average e ased for a third straight session on Friday as investors locked in profits from the strongest first quarter rally in 24 years, while market participants awaited key global events next week.

Despite the day's dip, the benchmark is still up more than 19 percent since January, as robust U.S. economic data and accommodative central bank policies helped drive a global equities rally.

Market players said the benchmark had entered a much-needed correction after its surge and was likely to consolidate around current levels ahead of key economic data and events next week.

The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 10,098.98, stepping further away from the one-year closing high of 10,255.15 hit on Tuesday.

"European Union discussions on the scale of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism), the Spanish government's 2012 b u dget plan and the China PMI figure... ahead of this, as well as all the U.S. data, the market is cautious," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.

"But overall sentiment remains strong and it doesn't look like the Nikkei will break below 10,000," he said.

Buying related to month-end window dressing was unlikely to provide support, strategists said, as most investors had already bought heavily earlier this week ahead of the date of record for shareholders to be eligible for dividends.

The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent to 856.62.

Fanuc Corp topped the main board as the heaviest traded stock, falling 2.1 percent after UBS downgraded the industrial robot maker to "sell" from "neutral", citing the risk of a slowdown in global manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes.

Trading volume was thin, with the Topix trading below half of its average daily 90-day volume.

"I do think there is a strong possibility that the U.S. data released next week will spur a market correction," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Sakagami said the market had been overheated on optimism over the U.S. economic recovery and the market's main focus will be whether factory activity and consumer sentiment data bolster the bullish outlook or undermine the recent rally.

The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was at 63.2, still below the 70 threshold that signals that it is "overbought," after remaining in overheated territory for most of March.

EXPORTERS DOWN

Exporters fell on the strengthening yen, with the dollar last traded at 82.03 yen after falling to a three-week low of 81.90 on Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp eased 0.1 percent, Canon Inc dropped 0.9 percent and Sony Corp slipped 1.6 percent.

Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies Japan, said the yen's recent steadying was "healthy" and said investors shouldn't sell Japan.

"As market momentum slows we shift focus to relative value among cyclicals - we reiterate positives for electrical parts and components over chemicals, given the former has shown clearer signals of inventory clearance," Fink wrote in a report to clients.

Japan's precision machinery subindex was up 0.2 percent and electric machinery sector slipped 0.3 percent.

Toshiba Corp slipped 1.4 percent in busy trade after a report that it had decided to join the bidding race to sponsor struggling Elpida Memory Inc's turnaround from bankruptcy, setting the stage for a battle with U.S.-based Micron Technology.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random access memory market, filed for bankruptcy protection late February amid falling prices and growing competition from Asian rivals.