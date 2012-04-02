版本:
Nikkei gains on stronger global economic data

TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average opened
higher on Monday after stronger-than-expected Chinese
manufacturing data and robust U.S. consumer spending numbers
eased worries over a global economic slowdown, with a softer yen
underpinning sentiment.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to
10,158.13, poised to snap a three-day losing streak, while the
broader Topix index was up 0.8 percent at 861.03.

