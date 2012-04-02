版本:
Nikkei gains 1 percent, closes in on 1-yr high

* Nikkei nears one-year peak
    * China PMI, U.S. consumer spending data lifts index
    * Blue-chips rally after correction last week
    * Domestic investors keen to buy as new FY begins
    * Automakers get boost from BOJ tankan

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average looked set
to snap a three-day losing streak on Monday after
stronger-than-expected data from China and the United States
eased worries over a global economic slowdown, wile a softer yen
underpinned sentiment.	
    Blue-chip shares rallied after a slight market correction
last week, with Japan's No. 1 investment bank, Nomura Holdings
, jumping 3.6 percent and China-reliant industrial robot
maker Fanuc gaining 2.9 percent. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 1 percent to 10,184.82,
edging closer to the one-year high near 10,255 hit last Tuesday.	
    The Nikkei on Friday ended the quarter up more than 19.3
percent, logging its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.	
    Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management, said domestic investors were stepping in to buy
equities as Monday marked the first trading day of the new
financial year. 	
    "Investors are buying off the bat ... I think they're
shrugging off economic concerns on Europe and China and
concentrating on companies that are expected to benefit from
Japan's reconstruction, while production by exporters is also
recovering from last year's disasters." 	
    A closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed major
manufacturers' sentiment unchanged in the first quarter,
however, in a sign that Japanese manufacturers remain worried
about the yen's strength. 	
    The headline index for business sentiment was minus 4 in
March, lower than the median market forecast for minus 1.	
    "The tankan was unexpectedly cautious ... but considering
the yen has weakened recently, corporate earnings are expected
to improve greatly," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities.	
    "But as we go into an earnings-driven market, I do think the
forex rate is not enough to push the index to pre-quake levels
near 10,400. For that, we'll need to see U.S. earnings and more
details about corporate outlook."	
    The dollar last traded at 83.18 yen, steady after
hitting a three-week trough of 81.82 on Friday.	
    The broader Topix index was up 0.9 percent at
862.08.	
    Japan's automakers got a boost from the BOJ survey, which
showed big carmakers' sentiment index at plus 28, improving for
the third straight quarter, lifted by the waning impact of last
year's floods in Thailand and the government's subsidies for
fuel-efficient car purchases.	
    Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd 
and Toyota Motor Corp rose between 1.4 and 3 percent. 	
    Strategists said China's official PMI (Purchasing Managers'
Index), which jumped to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up
from February's 51 and comfortably ahead of forecasts of 50.5,
eased recent concerns over a hard landing in the world's
second-largest economy. 	
    U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two
years on a positive note on Friday after data showed U.S.
consumer spending climbed by the most in seven months in
February, though personal income rose only modestly.

