版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 08:04 BJT

Nikkei dips, retreats further from 1-yr high

TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei average edged
lower on Tuesday as market participants took profits in Tokyo
equities citing the stronger yen, while overall sentiment
remained underpinned by strong economic data in the United
States and China.	
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to
10,077.42, further retreating from a one-year high near 10,255
hit last week, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3
percent to 853.29.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐