Nikkei logs worst weekly performance in 8 months

MOVES-PE firm Saïd Holdings appoints two senior advisers
Feb 24 Bermuda-based private investment firm Saïd Holdings Ltd said it appointed two senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct equity investments.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for the fourth straight session on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, and marked its worst weekly performance in eight months on fading hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 9,688.45, bringing its weekly loss to 3.9 percent. It was its worst weekly performance since the week of August 1-5, when it shed 5.4 percent. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 825.71.
Feb 24 Bermuda-based private investment firm Saïd Holdings Ltd said it appointed two senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct equity investments.
* J C Penney announces plan to optimize retail operations, advance growth and drive profitability
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban