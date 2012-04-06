版本:
Nikkei logs worst weekly performance in 8 months

TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for the fourth straight session on Friday ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report, and marked its worst weekly performance in eight
months on fading hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh
concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis.	
    The benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at
9,688.45, bringing its weekly loss to 3.9 percent. It was its
worst weekly performance since the week of August 1-5, when it
shed 5.4 percent. 	
    The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 825.71.

