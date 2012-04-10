Nikkei pares gains after BOJ holds fire

* Banks of Japan keeps monetary policy steady * Receding yen strength provides index support * Exporters remain strong * Sharp down on report to post bigger net loss By Mari Saito TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains in afternoon trade on Tuesday, but still looked poised to end a five-session losing streak after the Bank of Japan held back from additional easing measures at its policy meeting. The yen, which strengthened slightly on the announcement, gave a lift to exporters that have been heavily sold recently. The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,566.66, retreating from the midday break when it was up 0.8 percent. St ill, the index looked likely to end in positive territory after losing more than 5 percent in the previous five sessions. Strategists said the BOJ's decision to keep monetary policy steady was expected, but there was some selling among investors who had hoped for some asset-buying similar to the bank's action in February. "Despite the overall market expectation that the BOJ would not act at their meeting today, there was still some anticipation in the morning and you can see those gains now reversing," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. Most market participants expect the central bank to expand its asset-buying programme - a process known as easing - when it issues its economic outlook and price forecasts on April 27. The broader Topix index was up 0.3 percent at 816.30. Exporters were still in demand, with Toyota Motor Corp , Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and TDK Corp up between 1.2 and 1.8 percent. Sharp Corp fell 4.7 percent after a Nikkei report said the electronics maker was expected to post a bigger net loss for the 2011 fiscal year than previously projected, hurt by poor sales of televisions and solar cells. "The overall feedback from long-term investors is that there is no long-term story in place which can justify taking a two-to three-year position on Sharp," a dealer at a foreign bank said.