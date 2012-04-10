版本:
Nikkei down for 6th day, erases early gains

TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down 0.1 percent to log its sixth straight session of
losses on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan held back from
additional easing measures at a policy meeting.	
    The benchmark Nikkei ended down 8.24 points at
9,538.02 in its sixth session of losses, its longest losing
streak since July 2009. 	
    The broader Topix dropped 0.03 percent to 813.43.

