CORRECTED-Nikkei set for a sharp fall, to log 7th day of losses

TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, down for a seventh straight session, as rising bond yields of indebted Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth concerns. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,300 to 9,400 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,360, down 180 points or 1.9 percent from the Osaka close of 9,540. Strategists said a stronger yen, last trading at 80.68 yen was also likely to weigh on sentiment. "The Nikkei has lost 561 points or 5.6 percent in the last six consecutive sessions and there are several technical indicators that are pointing to stocks being oversold," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "And if the market continues to fall, there are expectations for the Bank of Japan to buy ETFs (exchange traded funds) and market players still expect people to buy on dips." The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was at 36, just above the 30 threshold that indicates an index is in "oversold" territory. HSBC remained "underweight" Japanese equities, saying it was sceptical that the Bank of Japan had become serious about quantitative easing. "We are unconvinced it is serious about achieving its inflation "target". One sign of this is that the Japanese word it uses, medo, means a vague aim or outlook and is not the conventional word for target (mokuhyo)," said Garry Evans, HSBC's global head of equity strategy in a report. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,538.02 on Tuesday after the BOJ held back from additional monetary easing measures at a policy meeting. The broader Topix index ended down 0.03 percent at 813.43. U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 marking its worst day since December, dragged down by industrial and material shares. European shares also fell after yields on Spanish and Italian debt climbed further, as doubts over global growth exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies. Adding to concerns, Spain's central bank governor warned that Spanish banks may need more capital if the economy deteriorates. > Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late > Yen firms on BoJ, Spain debt fears > Global growth worries push yields to 4-week lows > Gold rises 1.2 pct, breaks ranks with equities > Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry STOCKS TO WATCH - SONY Sony Corp said on Tuesday it will post a record net loss for the year that ended March 31 of 520 billion yen ($6.4 billion), more than double a February forecast as a result of additional tax expenses. - SHARP Sharp Corp, Japan's last major maker of liquid crystal displays for televisions, said late Tuesday it was in talks with suppliers Toppan Printing and Dai Nippon Printing to sell new shares in its main Sakai plant to spin it off. - FAST RETAILING Fast Retailing Co Ltd said o Tuesday it will take its flagship Uniqlo fashion chain beyond New York City this year, with a store in San Francisco set to open in the autumn. - HONDA Honda Motor Co Ltd will launch 10 more car models in China by 2015 and expects sales in the country to double over the same period, a senior executive said on Tuesday, as it moves to narrow the gap with foreign rivals in the world's largest auto market.