Nikkei falls 1.5 pct, poised for 7th session of losses

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay
* Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures; no material weaknesses in internal controls identified
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average opened lower on Wednesday and looked poised to log its seventh straight session of losses, as rising bond yields of indebted Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth concerns. The benchmark Nikkei lost 137.93 points to 9,401.08, while the broader Topix index shed 1.4 percent to 802.24.
* American National Insurance- expects to make revisions to correct immaterial errors in financial statements for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014
* Q4 2016 production was up 5pct from Q4 2015 to 611 mmcfe/d with exit production of 105,000 boe/d