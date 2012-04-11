版本:
Nikkei falls 1.5 pct, poised for 7th session of losses

TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened lower on Wednesday and looked poised to log its seventh
straight session of losses, as rising bond yields of indebted
Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth
concerns. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei lost 137.93 points to 9,401.08,
while the broader Topix index shed 1.4 percent to
802.24.

