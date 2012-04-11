Nikkei set for 7th day of losses, Sony tumbles

* Benchmark hits lowest level since Feb. 17 * Sony tumbles 5 pct after forecasting wider net loss * Stronger yen weighs on exporters * Correction likely to last until end of April- strategists By Mari Saito TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell o n Wednesday and appeared on track to log its seventh consecutive session of losses as rising bond yields of indebted Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth concerns. Sony Corp shed 5.4 percent and topped the main board as the heaviest traded stock after the consumer electronics giant said it expects a record $6.4 billion annual net loss, double an earlier forecast and a fourth consecutive year of red ink. The benchmark Nikkei lost 135.58 points to 9,401.95 after hitting 9,395.24, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 17. Strategists said the next technical downside for the Nikkei loomed around 9,000, near its 200-day moving average at 9,093. The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was at 31.6, a hair above the 30 threshold that indicates an index is in "oversold" territory. A stronger yen, last trading at 80.70 yen also weighed on sentiment, with major exporters sold heavily in a busy morning session. Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, and Panasonic Corp fell between 1.6 and 3.6 percent. Among heavily traded stocks was Sharp Corp, which fell 3.4 percent after it raised its overall loss forecast for the year that ended March to a record net deficit of 380 billion yen, a 31 percent increase from an earlier estimate. The broader Topix index shed 1.5 percent to 801.77. "The problem is Europe...we have been worried about Greece and have largely overlooked the problems in Italy, Spain and European peripherals," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. European shares slid overnight after yields on Spanish and Italian debt climbed further, as doubts over global growth exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies. Adding to these concerns, Spain's central bank governor warned that the country's banks may need more capital if the economy deteriorates. Most market participants remained optimistic, however, that the Bank of Japan will take additional accommodative measures and give Tokyo equities a boost at its meeting later this month after it refrained from action at Tuesday's meeting. "We have the Bank of Japan's meeting on the 27th and the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on the 25th and 26th...so I do think this correction will last until then," said Miura. HSBC remained "underweight" Japanese equities, however, saying it was sceptical that the BOJ had become serious about quantitative easing. "We are unconvinced it is serious about achieving its inflation 'target.' One sign of this is that the Japanese word it uses, medo, means a vague aim or outlook and is not the conventional word for target (mokuhyo)," said Garry Evans, HSBC's global head of equity strategy in a report. Evans said the BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's remarks at a Fed conference on March 24 was further evidence of its reluctance to act. "He (Shirakawa) argued that excessive monetary easing after a crisis is likely to backfire because it will tend to reduce incentives to cut debt, negatively affect productivity, hurt bank profits and push up commodity prices."