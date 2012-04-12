Nikkei edges higher, steadies after 7 session losing streak

BRIEF-Williams Partners reports qtrly earnings per share $0.24
* Williams Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.24
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Thursday after seven straight days of losses, following comments by a European Central Bank policymaker that bond-buying was still on the table to help indebted Spain, calming investor fears about rising bond yields in Europe's peripheral countries. The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 9,491.84 while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 807.74.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong sales.
* Immunomedics sends letter to stockholders highlighting value creating global licensing agreement, underscoring fulfillment of promise to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: