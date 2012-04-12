版本:
Nikkei edges higher, steadies after 7 session losing streak

TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average edged
higher on Thursday after seven straight days of losses,
following comments by a European Central Bank policymaker that
bond-buying was still on the table to help indebted Spain,
calming investor fears about rising bond yields in Europe's
peripheral countries.	
    The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 9,491.84
while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at
807.74.

