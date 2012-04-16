版本:
Nikkei falls 1.2 pct on renewed Spain debt worries

TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell 1.2 percent at the open on Monday on renewed concerns about
Europe's debt crisis after rising bond yields in Spain and a
record-high cost of insuring the country's debt against default
spooked investors.	
    The benchmark Nikkei lost 109.71 points to 9,528.63
after two previous sessions of gains, while the broader Topix
 fell 1 percent to 807.74.

