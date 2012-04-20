版本:
Nikkei slips, risk-appetite clipped by euro fears

TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped at the open on Friday after a Spanish bond auction
failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of the euro zone debt
crisis and U.S. jobs data disappointed.	
    The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 9,577.05,
while the broader Topix index was off 0.03 percent at
813.88.

