Nikkei set to gain on U.S. results, caution persists

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise on Wednesday after a run of strong U.S. corporate
results, including earnings from Apple Inc, but any
gains were likely to be capped ahead of key central bank
meetings this week.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,500 to 9,600 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,530, up 50 points or 0.5 percent, from the
Osaka close of 9,480.
"Wall Street's performance was mediocre but Apple's earnings
after the close has boosted confidence. The Nikkei average has
lost 199 points or about 2 percent in four sessions so it's time
to buy back some bluechips at current levels," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
He added that after initial gains, the market will look to
foreign exchange markets and other regional share markets for
cues.
Shares of Apple jumped nearly 7 percent in after hours
trading after it posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results
that easily beat Wall Street estimates.
With results in from 153 S&P 500 companies, more than
three-fourths have topped analysts' estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters research.
Japan's earnings season starts in earnest on Wednesday, with
Canon Inc reporting after the close.
Solid demand at a debt auction in Netherlands a day after a
budget dispute toppled government has also lifted sentiment.
Market players said any upside in the day's session,
however, would be limited ahead of closely watched central bank
meetings this week in the U.S. and Japan.
The Federal Reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to
keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when
it ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday the Bank of Japan is likely
to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases by
up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in doing so may extend
the maturity of government bonds it targets to around three
years.
On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8
percent to 9,468.04, while the broader Topix index was
off 0.7 percent at 803.94.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- YAHOO JAPAN
Yahoo Japan Corp's talks with key shareholder Yahoo Inc
for a share buyback have ended with no agreement, but
the companies left open the possibility of further negotiations,
Yahoo Japan's chief financial officer Toshiki Ohya said on
Tuesday.
- NIDEC CORP, NIDEC SANKYO CORP
Nidec, a global manufacturer of electric motors,
said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo a wholly
owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management
efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.
- NTT DOCOMO
Mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected to report a
3 percent increase in its group operating profit for the fiscal
year 2012, compared with fiscal 2011 estimates, driven by a
sharp rise in smartphone sales, the Nikkei business daily said
on Wednesday.
- SMFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) will buy a 24 percent
stake in a mid-sized Chinese asset management firm, China Post
Fund, for around $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said, a move that would be its first foray in
China's wealth management market.