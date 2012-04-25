Nikkei gains 1.2 pct on strong U.S. results

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday after a run of strong U.S. corporate results, including earnings from Apple Inc, but market players said any gains were likely to be capped ahead of key central bank meetings this week. The benchmark Nikkei gained 109.54 points to 9,578.42 after four consecutive sessions of losses, while the broader Topix index was up 1 percent at 812.25.