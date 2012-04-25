版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Nikkei gains 1.2 pct on strong U.S. results

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday after a run of strong U.S.
corporate results, including earnings from Apple Inc,
but market players said any gains were likely to be capped ahead
of key central bank meetings this week.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 109.54 points to
9,578.42 after four consecutive sessions of losses, while the
broader Topix index was up 1 percent at 812.25.

