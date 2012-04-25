Nikkei likely to gain on Fed, focus turns to BOJ

TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to climb on Thursday, spurred by U.S. corporate earnings and comments from the Federal Reserve that it is open to more bond purchases to aid the world's largest economy if necessary. The market is also eyeing the Bank of Japan's meeting on Friday, where the central bank is expected to ease monetary policy by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen. Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 to 9,650 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,595, up 45 points or 0.5 percent, from the close in Osaka of 9,550. "Although Tokyo markets were stronger in the previous session, trading volume still lacks momentum. Investors are still cautious ahead of more domestic corporate results and the BOJ meeting on the 27th," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "The FOMC's comments were in line with expectations and the U.S. market reaction was fairly limited. Corporate earnings, however, have been very strong in the U.S, and it is helping sentiment," said Nishi. All three U.S. indexes posted gains overnight, with the Nasdaq logging its best day of the year after the Fed's supportive comments and stellar results from the likes of Apple Inc and Boeing Co. On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended up 1 percent at 9,561.01, while the broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 809.49. The Nikkei is down 5.2 percent this month, on track for its worst April performance in seven years, after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter gain in 24 years. Japan's Ninetendo is expected to report its first ever operating loss after the close on Thursday as it faces stiff competition from Apple and other smartphone and tablet makers. > Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance > Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus > Long-dated prices fall as Fed holds off new QE > Gold flat, tumbles then recovers after Fed > Oil up with Wall St despite US crude stocks build STOCKS TO WATCH - CANON INC Canon on Wednesday posted flat quarterly earnings but upped its full-year profit forecast, as burgeoning demand for higher-end digital cameras helped offset fewer sales of printers and office equipment. - TEPCO, ITOCHU ENEX Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to slash 3.3 trillion yen in costs over the next 10 years under a business plan that brings the struggling utility under government control, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday. As part of the plan, the utility will sell its wholly owned unit TTS to Itochu Enex Co Ltd for about 10 billion yen ($123 million). - NOMURA Japan's market regulator has sent investigators to the Tokyo offices of Nomura Holdings in an escalation of its probe into the broker's suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources with knowledge of the matter said. - MITSUBISHI HEAVY Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, said on Wednesday it had delayed development of Japan's first commercial passenger jet by more than a year.