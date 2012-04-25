Nikkei likely to gain on Fed, focus turns to BOJ

TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to climb on Thursday, spurred by U.S. corporate
earnings and comments from the Federal Reserve that it is open
to more bond purchases to aid the world's largest economy if
necessary.
The market is also eyeing the Bank of Japan's meeting on
Friday, where the central bank is expected to ease monetary
policy by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen.
Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 9,550 to 9,650 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in
Chicago closed at 9,595, up 45 points or 0.5 percent,
from the close in Osaka of 9,550.
"Although Tokyo markets were stronger in the previous
session, trading volume still lacks momentum. Investors are
still cautious ahead of more domestic corporate results and the
BOJ meeting on the 27th," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The FOMC's comments were in line with expectations and the
U.S. market reaction was fairly limited. Corporate earnings,
however, have been very strong in the U.S, and it is helping
sentiment," said Nishi.
All three U.S. indexes posted gains overnight, with the
Nasdaq logging its best day of the year after the Fed's
supportive comments and stellar results from the likes of Apple
Inc and Boeing Co.
On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended up 1
percent at 9,561.01, while the broader Topix index
gained 0.7 percent to 809.49.
The Nikkei is down 5.2 percent this month, on track for its
worst April performance in seven years, after rallying more than
19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter gain
in 24 years.
Japan's Ninetendo is expected to report its first
ever operating loss after the close on Thursday as it faces
stiff competition from Apple and other smartphone and tablet
makers.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- CANON INC
Canon on Wednesday posted flat quarterly earnings but upped
its full-year profit forecast, as burgeoning demand for
higher-end digital cameras helped offset fewer sales of printers
and office equipment.
- TEPCO, ITOCHU ENEX
Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to slash 3.3 trillion
yen in costs over the next 10 years under a business plan that
brings the struggling utility under government control, the
Nikkei business daily said on Thursday. As part of the plan, the
utility will sell its wholly owned unit TTS to Itochu Enex Co
Ltd for about 10 billion yen ($123 million).
- NOMURA
Japan's market regulator has sent investigators to the Tokyo
offices of Nomura Holdings in an escalation of its probe into
the broker's suspected involvement in leaking inside
information, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd, said on Wednesday it had delayed development of
Japan's first commercial passenger jet by more than a year.