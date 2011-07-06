版本:
Nikkei gains for 7th day, led by commodity stocks

 TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average posted gains
for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 9,978.34.
The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 864.00.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

