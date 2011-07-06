版本:
Nikkei edges up for 7th straight day of gains

 * Nikkei in negative territory at one stage
 * Lawson declines after earnings
 * Euro zone debt woes keeps market on its toes

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average edged up on
Wednesday for a seventh straight day of gains, continuing to
climb, albeit incrementally, on receding worries about the
global economy, but investors are keen to see more evidence of
recovery before building positions further.	
 "The Nikkei may be sluggish at least until this Friday, when
U.S. jobs data is out," said Mitsushige Akino, general manager
at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.	
 "I wouldn't be surprised if the Nikkei sheds 100 points
today ... even if that happens, it does not mean that the rising
trend has stopped."	
 The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,988.83
at the midday break, but it also fell at one stage into negative
territory, falling as low as 9,967.87.	
 The broader Topix was virtually flat at 865.07.	
 Ongoing concern over euro zone debt concerns is keeping
investors on their toes, but the market has priced in recent
developments, market players said.	
 Moody's Investors Service cut Portugal's credit rating by
four levels to Ba2, two notches into junk territory, saying
there is great risk the country will need a second round of
official financing before it can return to capital markets.
 	
 "There have been concerns about the European economy for a
while, so this is nothing new," said Hiroichi Nishi, general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 A media report saying China may raise interest rates this
weekend may also have a limited impact on the market on
Wednesday, he added.	
 Lawson fell 2.8 percent to 4,130 yen after posting
special losses in the March-May quarter due to the damage from
the quake and maintaining its forecast for operating profit for
the year to February at 57.5 billion yen.  	
That is slightly below the average estimate of
58.7 billion yen in poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters.	
 All Nippon Airways rose 2.3 percent to 271 yen
after JP Morgan hiked its rating to "overweight" from "neutral"
and raised its target share price to 320 yen from 270 yen,
saying that demand for domestic flights is returning and that
the consensus earning forecast is likely to be revised up.	
 Pioneer rose 4.8 percent to 391 yen, after
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities raised its rating to
"outperform" from "neutral", citing progress on reforms at the
manufacturer of car audio and other equipment.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

