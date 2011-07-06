Nikkei edges up for 7th straight day of gains

* Nikkei in negative territory at one stage

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average edged up on Wednesday for a seventh straight day of gains, continuing to climb, albeit incrementally, on receding worries about the global economy, but investors are keen to see more evidence of recovery before building positions further.

"The Nikkei may be sluggish at least until this Friday, when U.S. jobs data is out," said Mitsushige Akino, general manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the Nikkei sheds 100 points today ... even if that happens, it does not mean that the rising trend has stopped."

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,988.83 at the midday break, but it also fell at one stage into negative territory, falling as low as 9,967.87.

The broader Topix was virtually flat at 865.07.

Ongoing concern over euro zone debt concerns is keeping investors on their toes, but the market has priced in recent developments, market players said.

Moody's Investors Service cut Portugal's credit rating by four levels to Ba2, two notches into junk territory, saying there is great risk the country will need a second round of official financing before it can return to capital markets.

"There have been concerns about the European economy for a while, so this is nothing new," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

A media report saying China may raise interest rates this weekend may also have a limited impact on the market on Wednesday, he added.

Lawson fell 2.8 percent to 4,130 yen after posting special losses in the March-May quarter due to the damage from the quake and maintaining its forecast for operating profit for the year to February at 57.5 billion yen.

That is slightly below the average estimate of 58.7 billion yen in poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

All Nippon Airways rose 2.3 percent to 271 yen after JP Morgan hiked its rating to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target share price to 320 yen from 270 yen, saying that demand for domestic flights is returning and that the consensus earning forecast is likely to be revised up.

Pioneer rose 4.8 percent to 391 yen, after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities raised its rating to "outperform" from "neutral", citing progress on reforms at the manufacturer of car audio and other equipment. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)