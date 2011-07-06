版本:
Nikkei hits post-quake high in longest winning streak since 2009

 TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average rose to a
post-earthquake high on Wednesday, gaining for a seventh
straight day, its longest winning streak in two years, helped by
continued buying from Asian and European investors as worries
about slower global growth ebb.	
 The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 10,082.48, its highest since
March 14, with gains accelerating after it broke above
resistance at its May 2 peak of 10,017. The broader Topix index
advanced 1.0 percent to 873.51, its highest in three months.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)

