Nikkei hits post-quake high in longest winning streak since 2009

BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.18
* AGF Management Limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average rose to a post-earthquake high on Wednesday, gaining for a seventh straight day, its longest winning streak in two years, helped by continued buying from Asian and European investors as worries about slower global growth ebb.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 10,082.48, its highest since March 14, with gains accelerating after it broke above resistance at its May 2 peak of 10,017. The broader Topix index advanced 1.0 percent to 873.51, its highest in three months.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* AGF Management Limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017
* MagneGas expands into Indiana market to support growing market demand for MagneGas 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: