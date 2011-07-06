Nikkei hits post-quake high in longest winning streak since 2009

TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average rose to a post-earthquake high on Wednesday, gaining for a seventh straight day, its longest winning streak in two years, helped by continued buying from Asian and European investors as worries about slower global growth ebb.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 10,082.48, its highest since March 14, with gains accelerating after it broke above resistance at its May 2 peak of 10,017. The broader Topix index advanced 1.0 percent to 873.51, its highest in three months.

