Nikkei hits post-quake high in longest win streak in 2 yrs

 * Break of May 2 high resistance triggers wave of buying
 * Market takes in stride euro zone debt woe, China bank
worry
 * European investors said buying large-cap shares
 * Nintendo extends rebound from low

 By Hideyuki Sano	
 TOKYO, July 6 The Nikkei average rose to a
post-quake high on Wednesday, gaining for a seventh session in
its longest winning streak in two years, helped by continued
buying by Asian and European investors and with worries fading
about slower global growth.	
 Its rise accelerated after it broke above resistance at its
May 2 peak of 10,017, setting it up to test a chart gap that
opened immediately after the March 11 earthquake -- its close of
10,254 on the Friday the disaster struck and its opening the
following Monday of 10,050.	
 "We obviously need a bit more positive U.S. data to confirm
the economy is doing all right. But it's becoming clear that
Japanese companies are recovering much faster than expected from
supply chain disruptions, so you could say the Nikkei should
return to its pre-crisis level," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a
market analyst at Monex Securities.	
 The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 10,082.48, its
highest since the Monday after the quake and tsunami devastated
northeast Japan, with a break of resistance at its May 2 peak of
10,017, triggering a rush of buying in futures. The broader
Topix index advanced 1 percent to 873.51, its highest in
three months.    	
 The Nikkei's rally came despite simmering worries about
European debt, underlined by a downgrade of Portugal's debt
rating to junk status, and talk of problems at Chinese banks.	
 Japanese shares fared much better than their regional
counterparts, with a 0.2 percent rise in Asia-Pacific shares
 and a 0.5 percent fall in Shanghai shares.	
 Tokyo shares have been slowly catching up with their global
peers, outperforming many markets in recent months on the back
of hopes for a recovery in corporate earnings, supported by
buying by Asian and European investors.	
 The Nikkei pared its losses since the disaster to 3.4
percent, from a nadir of over 17 percent.	
  In dollar terms it is down 1.0 percent. While that is still
below gains of a few percentage points in many developed
markets, it is now beating Shanghai shares, which have lost 3.6
percent in dollar terms in the same period.	
 "European investors are said to be buying large-cap shares
at the core of the Topix, which is leading to the view that some
foreign investors are reevaluating Japanese shares," said Masato
Futoi, manager of cash trading at Tokai Tokyo Securities. 	
 In one possible example of that, Nintendo rose 3.1
percent in heavy trading volume, recovering further from a 5
1/2-year low hit last month.	
 Other exporters also made gains, with both the transport
equipment makers subindex and electronic machinery
subindex rising 1.3 percent.	
 Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities
Capital Markets, thinks exporters have more room to gain in the
coming months, assuming the dollar strengthens against the yen
after the U.S. introduces a tax holiday for repatriation of
funds by U.S. companies.	
 "I would say each 1 yen rise in the dollar could boost the
Nikkei by 200 points," Kinouchi said.	
 The market could be unstable in the near term, because U.S.
initial jobless claim figures tend to be weak at the beginning
of a quarter but the market could extend its rally after that,
Kinouchi said.	
 Trading volume increased to 1.86 billion shares, compared to
the average for the past six days of 1.80 shares. Advancers
outnumbered decliners by 1,085 to 401. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael
Watson)

