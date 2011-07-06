Nikkei set to edge lower on profit-taking

TOKYO, July 7 The Nikkei average is set to edge lower on Thursday, snapping a seventh day rally, with investors expected to take profits on gains posted the previous day.

But analysts said that the view that Japanese companies are recovering much faster than expected after the March quake will likely continue lifting stocks this month even if profit-taking emerges at intervals.

"Today, investors are expected to stay on the sidelines after taking profits because they want to see the result of U.S. jobs data this Friday," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"The Nikkei might lose about 100 points."

China's central bank increased interest rates for the third time this year on Wednesday, making clear that taming inflation is a top priority as its economy slows gently.

Analysts said the impact from China's rate hike should be limited, but investors will keep an eye on how Shanghai stocks react later in the day.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 10,050, 30 points lower than their Osaka JNIc1 close of 10,080.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 10,082.48 on Wednesday, its highest since the Monday after the quake and tsunami devastated northeast Japan, with a break of resistance at its May 2 peak of 10,017, triggering a rush of buying in futures.

The broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to 873.51, its highest in three months.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 10,000 and 10,150. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1339.22 0.1% 1.340 USD/JPY 80.96 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 3.1099 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1528.45 0.06% 0.950 US CRUDE CLc1 97.23 0.60% 0.580 DOW JONES 12626.02 0.45% 56.15 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Transports shine on quiet day for Wall St > Euro drops for 2nd straight day; China hikes rates > Bonds gain on revival of Europe contagion fears > Gold sets two-week high on inflation, debt worries > Oil flat, buffeted by demand worry as volume ebbs

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Aeon Co

Japan's No.2 retailer raised its full-year net profit forecast on Wednesday by a quarter because it cost less than expected to repair the damage its stores suffered in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

-- Sony Music

Sony Music is investigating the possibility that pranksters rather than hackers posted fake stories on its Irish website, a source close to the company said on Wednesday.

-- Kansai Electric Power Co

Mizuho Corporate Bank and other leading banks are exploring extending a syndicated loan of up to 50 billion yen as soon as this month to Kansai Electric Power, the Nikkei said.

-- Japan Tobacco

The Japanese government is considering a hike in the nation's tobacco tax to help fund reconstruction costs, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)