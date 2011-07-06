版本:
Nikkei set to edge lower on profit-taking

 TOKYO, July 7 The Nikkei average is set to edge
lower on Thursday, snapping a seventh day rally, with investors
expected to take profits on  gains posted the previous day.	
 But analysts said that the view that Japanese companies are
recovering much faster than expected after the March quake will
likely continue lifting stocks this month even if profit-taking
emerges at intervals.	
 "Today, investors are expected to stay on the sidelines
after taking profits because they want to see the result of U.S.
jobs data this Friday," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.	
  "The Nikkei might lose about 100 points."	
  China's central bank increased interest rates for the third
time this year on Wednesday, making clear that taming inflation
is a top priority as its economy slows gently. 	
  Analysts said the impact from China's rate hike should be
limited, but investors will keep an eye on how Shanghai stocks
react later in the day.	
  Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 10,050, 30 	
points lower than their Osaka JNIc1 close of 10,080. 	
  The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 10,082.48 on
Wednesday, its highest since the Monday after the quake and
tsunami devastated northeast Japan, with a break of resistance
at its May 2 peak of 10,017, triggering a rush of buying in
futures.	
  The broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to
873.51, its highest in three months.	
 Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
10,000 and 10,150.	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1339.22       0.1%     1.340	
USD/JPY                   80.96        0.04%     0.030	
10-YR US TSY YLD     3.1099          --    -0.009	
SPOT GOLD                 1528.45      0.06%     0.950	
US CRUDE            CLc1       97.23        0.60%     0.580	
DOW JONES                 12626.02     0.45%     56.15	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                      	
> Transports shine on quiet day for Wall St 
> Euro drops for 2nd straight day; China hikes rates 
> Bonds gain on revival of Europe contagion fears 
> Gold sets two-week high on inflation, debt worries 
> Oil flat, buffeted by demand worry as volume ebbs 	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Aeon Co 	
 Japan's No.2 retailer raised its full-year net profit
forecast on Wednesday by a quarter because it cost less than
expected to repair the damage its stores suffered in the March
11 earthquake and tsunami. 	
 -- Sony Music 	
 Sony Music is investigating the possibility that pranksters
rather than hackers posted fake stories on its Irish website, a
source close to the company said on Wednesday. 	
 -- Kansai Electric Power Co 	
 Mizuho Corporate Bank and other leading banks are exploring
extending a syndicated loan of up to 50 billion yen as soon as
this month to Kansai Electric Power, the Nikkei said.	
 -- Japan Tobacco 
 The Japanese government is considering a hike in the
nation's tobacco tax to help fund reconstruction costs, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.  
 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

