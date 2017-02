TOKYO, Aug 1 The Nikkei average surged, climbing back above 10,000 for the first time in three days on short-covering and futures-led buying after U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement to reduce the deficit and avoid a default.

The Nikkei started with a strong tone on hopes for a deal that had spurred a rise in U.S. futures.

By mid-morning, the benchmark Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 10,007.23, while the broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 855.14. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)