Nikkei surges above 10,000 after US debt deal

* Obama's remarks lift futures and help short-covering
* Fanuc surges on futures buying, China report
* Concerns about possible U.S. rating downgrade persist
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 1 The Nikkei average surged on
Monday, climbing back above 10,000 for the first time in three
days on short-covering and futures-led buying after top U.S.
lawmakers reached an agreement to reduce the deficit and avoid a
default.
President Barack Obama on Sunday announced a last-minute
deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic
default and he urged lawmakers to "do the right thing" and
approve the agreement.
"Obama's remarks may be enough for the Nikkei to regain the
last 2 days of losses, but today's gains will likely reflect
temporary relief, not solid confidence that all the negative
elements in the U.S. economy have been priced in," said Tsuyoshi
Kawata, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Concerns also remain about whether the deal will be
sufficient for the United States to avoid a downgrade of its AAA
credit rating.
The benchmark Nikkei rose as high as
10,016.77, though later gave up some gains to trade up 1.7
percent at 9,998.40.
The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to
854.67.
Analysts said that Monday's gains are mainly futures led,
pushing up industrial robot maker Fanuc , the stock with
the biggest weighting in the Nikkei, to a life-time high of
15,370 yen.
Fanuc was also helped by a Nikkei report, which said the
company has been enjoying strong sales of its machine tools in
China, and expects record net profit for the April-September
first half.
The dollar was at 77.75 yen compared with 76.89 in
New York late Friday when it hit a four-month low of 76.70,
lifting exporters.
Toyota Motor gained 1.7 percent to 3,210
yen and Nissan Motor added 1.5 percent to 834 yen.
Banks gained on short-covering, with Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group rising 4.3 percent to 409 yen.