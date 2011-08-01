Nikkei surges above 10,000 after US debt deal

* Obama's remarks lift futures and help short-covering

TOKYO, Aug 1 The Nikkei average surged on Monday, climbing back above 10,000 for the first time in three days on short-covering and futures-led buying after top U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement to reduce the deficit and avoid a default.

President Barack Obama on Sunday announced a last-minute deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default and he urged lawmakers to "do the right thing" and approve the agreement.

"Obama's remarks may be enough for the Nikkei to regain the last 2 days of losses, but today's gains will likely reflect temporary relief, not solid confidence that all the negative elements in the U.S. economy have been priced in," said Tsuyoshi Kawata, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Concerns also remain about whether the deal will be sufficient for the United States to avoid a downgrade of its AAA credit rating.

The benchmark Nikkei rose as high as 10,016.77, though later gave up some gains to trade up 1.7 percent at 9,998.40.

The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 854.67.

Analysts said that Monday's gains are mainly futures led, pushing up industrial robot maker Fanuc , the stock with the biggest weighting in the Nikkei, to a life-time high of 15,370 yen.

Fanuc was also helped by a Nikkei report, which said the company has been enjoying strong sales of its machine tools in China, and expects record net profit for the April-September first half.

The dollar was at 77.75 yen compared with 76.89 in New York late Friday when it hit a four-month low of 76.70, lifting exporters.

Toyota Motor gained 1.7 percent to 3,210 yen and Nissan Motor added 1.5 percent to 834 yen.

Banks gained on short-covering, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 4.3 percent to 409 yen.