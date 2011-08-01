Nikkei climbs on US debt deal, banks up after Q1 results

* U.S. debt deal lift futures and help short-covering
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 1 The Nikkei stock average climbed
back above 10,000 at one point on Monday, the first time in
three days, helped by short-covering and futures-led buying
after top U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement to reduce the
deficit and avoid a default.
Banking stocks led gains after first-quarter earnings
results showed banks making better-than-expected progress
towards their full-year estimates with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group jumping 4 percent after net profit tripled.
But analysts said the market is unlikely to gain much more
momentum ahead of U.S. unemployment data on Friday as investors
are still sceptical about the health of the U.S. economy, adding
that the benchmark index will probably trade around 10,000 for
much of this week.
President Barack Obama announced a last-minute
deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic
default and he urged lawmakers to "do the right thing" and
approve the agreement.
"Obama's remarks may be enough for the Nikkei to regain the
last three days of losses, but today's gains will likely reflect
temporary relief, not solid confidence that all the negative
elements in the U.S. economy have been priced in," said Tsuyoshi
Kawata, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei rose as high as
10,040.13, though later gave up some gains to close up 1.3
percent at 9,965.01. The broader Topix index gained
1.2 percent to 851.70.
Concerns also remain about whether the U.S debt
deal will be sufficient for the United States to avoid a
downgrade in its sovereign credit rating.
Standard & Poor's has warned it may cut the United States'
top AAA credit rating even if a deal on raising the government's
debt ceiling is not accompanied by a credible plan to cut the
deficit.
"When you look at the U.S. economy in the
long-term, the fundamentals for the U.S. stock market seem far
from attractive," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The U.S. economy stumbled badly in the first half of 2011
and came dangerously close to contracting in the January-March
period, raising the risk of a recession if a standoff over the
nation's debt does not end quickly.
Among banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , the
most actively traded stock by turnover, rose 4.1 percent to 408
yen after net profit surged on a conversion of its preferred
shares in Morgan Stanley into common stock which raised
its stake in the Wall Street firm to 22 percent.
Although profits at the operating level for
Japan's big three banks showed declines, their progress towards
their full-year outlooks was faster than expected, analysts
said.
Goldman Sachs analyst Katsunori Tanaka also said that bank
lending at home is expected to rise during the second half due
to higher loan demand for reconstruction after the March quake
as well as lending demand from power companies.
Futures-led buying pushed up industrial robot
maker Fanuc , the stock with the biggest weighting in
the Nikkei, to a life-time high of 15,420 yen although it later
ended up 4.6 percent at 15,280 yen.
Fanuc was also helped by a Nikkei report, which
said the company has been enjoying strong sales of its machine
tools in China, and expects record net profit for the
April-September first half.
The dollar was at 77.69 yen compared with 76.89 in
New York late Friday when it hit a four-month low of 76.70,
lifting exporters.
Fuji Electric rose 4.4 percent to 262 yen after the
Nikkei business daily said the company had developed a gadget
that would enable radiation in fresh food to be measured in
seconds, without removing packaging.
Volume was moderate, with about 1.9 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, slightly above
last week's daily average of 1.7 billion shares.
