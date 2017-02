TOKYO, Aug 1 The Nikkei average surged on Monday, climbing back above 10,000 at one point for the first time in three days on short-covering and futures-led buying after top U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement to reduce the deficit and avoid a default.

The benchmark Nikkei rose as high as 10,040.13, though later gave up some gains to close 1.3 percent higher at 9,965.01. The broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent to 851.70. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)