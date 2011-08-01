Nikkei set to fall on US concern, intervention eyed

TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei benchmark is set to
erase gains made the previous day on concerns about slowing
global economic growth and a possible cut to the United States'
credit rating, with the market also focused on whether Tokyo
will intervene in currency markets.
The Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan is preparing to
intervene if necessary to weaken the yen as it nears a record
high against the dollar.
The Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy this
week as the yen trades near a record high against the dollar,
threatening to hurt the economy, sources familiar with the
central bank's thinking said.
"Investors' main concern is the possibility of intervention
and the yen's moves, so while the market may weaken, hit by
concerns about the U.S. economy, losses may limited to around
what the market gained yesterday as investors may be cautious
about selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at
Daiwa Securities.
U.S. stocks fell after the Institute for Supply Management
said the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in
two years in July. The ISM report followed similarly weak
reports from much of Asia and Europe.
The dollar fell as low as 76.290 on trading
platform EBS, its weakest since coordinated intervention by
major central banks in mid-March to weaken the surging Japanese
currency. The greenback was last at 77.46 yen.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,815, down 155 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,970.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent at 9,965.01
on Monday. The broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent to
851.70.
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
9,800-9,950 on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1286.94 -0.41% -5.340
USD/JPY 77.46 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7527 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1616.89 -0.07% -1.210
US CRUDE CLc1 95.27 0.40% 0.380
DOW JONES 12132.49 -0.09% -10.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Honda Motor Co
Honda reported an unexpected quarterly profit and raised its
annual outlook by more than a third, as Japan's No.3 automaker
rebounded quickly from a severe parts shortage caused by the
March 11 earthquake.
Separately, the carmaker's redesigned Civic LX small sedan
dropped precipitously in Consumer Reports ratings and no longer
rates well enough to be on the publication's "recommended" list,
the consumer magazine said on Monday.
--Sony Corp
Sony will devise plans this month to reform its
poor-performing television segment and even consider teaming up
with other firms, the Nikkei business daily reported.
--Nissan Motor Co
Nissan said it will recall about 20,000 Altima sedans to fix
a potential problem that could lead to steering difficulties and
cause accidents, according to U.S. safety regulators.
--Mitsubishi Motors Corp
Mitsubishi Motors said Monday it climbed back into the black
in the first quarter of fiscal 2011 as strong overseas sales,
especially in emerging economies, more than offset a
double-digit fall in domestic sales caused in part by the March
11 earthquake-tsunami disaster.
--CSI
The developer of electronic medical charts said it would buy
back its own shares worth up to 24 million yen, or up to 1.08
percent of the shares outstanding, between Aug. 2 and Sept. 22.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)