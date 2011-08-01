Nikkei set to fall on US concern, intervention eyed

TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei benchmark is set to erase gains made the previous day on concerns about slowing global economic growth and a possible cut to the United States' credit rating, with the market also focused on whether Tokyo will intervene in currency markets.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan is preparing to intervene if necessary to weaken the yen as it nears a record high against the dollar.

The Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy this week as the yen trades near a record high against the dollar, threatening to hurt the economy, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking said.

"Investors' main concern is the possibility of intervention and the yen's moves, so while the market may weaken, hit by concerns about the U.S. economy, losses may limited to around what the market gained yesterday as investors may be cautious about selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

U.S. stocks fell after the Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in two years in July. The ISM report followed similarly weak reports from much of Asia and Europe.

The dollar fell as low as 76.290 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since coordinated intervention by major central banks in mid-March to weaken the surging Japanese currency. The greenback was last at 77.46 yen.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,815, down 155 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,970.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent at 9,965.01 on Monday. The broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent to 851.70.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,800-9,950 on Tuesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1286.94 -0.41% -5.340 USD/JPY 77.46 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7527 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1616.89 -0.07% -1.210 US CRUDE CLc1 95.27 0.40% 0.380 DOW JONES 12132.49 -0.09% -10.75 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Honda Motor Co

Honda reported an unexpected quarterly profit and raised its annual outlook by more than a third, as Japan's No.3 automaker rebounded quickly from a severe parts shortage caused by the March 11 earthquake.

Separately, the carmaker's redesigned Civic LX small sedan dropped precipitously in Consumer Reports ratings and no longer rates well enough to be on the publication's "recommended" list, the consumer magazine said on Monday.

--Sony Corp

Sony will devise plans this month to reform its poor-performing television segment and even consider teaming up with other firms, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Nissan Motor Co

Nissan said it will recall about 20,000 Altima sedans to fix a potential problem that could lead to steering difficulties and cause accidents, according to U.S. safety regulators.

--Mitsubishi Motors Corp

Mitsubishi Motors said Monday it climbed back into the black in the first quarter of fiscal 2011 as strong overseas sales, especially in emerging economies, more than offset a double-digit fall in domestic sales caused in part by the March 11 earthquake-tsunami disaster.

--CSI

The developer of electronic medical charts said it would buy back its own shares worth up to 24 million yen, or up to 1.08 percent of the shares outstanding, between Aug. 2 and Sept. 22.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)