TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei benchmark fell on Tuesday on concerns about slowing global economic growth and a possible cut to the United States' credit rating, with the market also focused on whether Tokyo will intervene in currency markets.

The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.0 percent to 9,863.68. The broader Topix index fell 0.9 percent to 843.70.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)