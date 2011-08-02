Nikkei falls on US concern, intervention eyed

* Immediate support level seen at 9,824.34
* U.S. econ woes sour sentiment -fund manager
* Tokyo Electron tumbles on weak forecast, Nomura downgrade
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei benchmark fell 1 percent
on Tuesday, hurt by weak U.S. manufacturing data and worries
about a possible cut to the United States' credit rating but
heightened risks of intervention in currency markets by Japanese
authorities lent support.
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he
was closely communicating with the Bank of Japan and other
countries on how to address the yen's recent rise.
Sources familiar with the Bank of Japan's thinking also said
the central bank will consider easing monetary policy this week
as the yen is trading near a record high against the dollar.
"Investors' main concern is the possibility of intervention
and the yen's moves, so while the market may weaken, hit by
concerns about the U.S. economy, losses may limited to around
what the market gained yesterday as investors may be cautious
about selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at
Daiwa Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 9,855.21
after hitting an intraday low of 9,830.12, erasing gains made
the previous day. The broader Topix index fell 0.8
percent to 845.25.
"Today's fall is not a big surprise as the market has been
concerned about the U.S. economy's long-term outlook although
the country was able to avoid a default," said Naoki Fujiwara, a
fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.
He added that if the Nikkei drops below 9,824.34, an
intraday low and a July low marked on July 29, the next support
level eyed is at 9,750.
U.S. stocks fell after the Institute for Supply
Management said the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the
slowest pace in two years in July. The ISM report followed
similarly weak reports from much of Asia and Europe.
The dollar fell as low as 76.290 on trading
platform EBS, its weakest since coordinated intervention by
major central banks in mid-March to weaken the surging Japanese
currency. The greenback was last at 77.29 yen.
Shares of Tokyo Electron fell 6.2 percent to 3,940
yen after the world's No.2 supplier of chipmaking equipment cut
its annual forecast by half on Monday, hit by slowing investment
by makers of chips used in PCs, smartphones and tablets.
Tokyo Electron, which trails Applied Materials , said
it now expects an operating profit of 50 billion yen in the year
to March, falling far short of 130 billion yen consensus
estimate from 23 analysts polled via ThomsonReuters Starmine
before Monday's results.
Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy",
saying that falling orders in chip-making equipment in the
April-June period will probably not just temporary but may drag
on for the time being.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)