Nikkei falls on US concern, intervention eyed

* Immediate support level seen at 9,824.34

* U.S. econ woes sour sentiment -fund manager

* Tokyo Electron tumbles on weak forecast, Nomura downgrade

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei benchmark fell 1 percent on Tuesday, hurt by weak U.S. manufacturing data and worries about a possible cut to the United States' credit rating but heightened risks of intervention in currency markets by Japanese authorities lent support.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he was closely communicating with the Bank of Japan and other countries on how to address the yen's recent rise.

Sources familiar with the Bank of Japan's thinking also said the central bank will consider easing monetary policy this week as the yen is trading near a record high against the dollar.

"Investors' main concern is the possibility of intervention and the yen's moves, so while the market may weaken, hit by concerns about the U.S. economy, losses may limited to around what the market gained yesterday as investors may be cautious about selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 9,855.21 after hitting an intraday low of 9,830.12, erasing gains made the previous day. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 845.25.

"Today's fall is not a big surprise as the market has been concerned about the U.S. economy's long-term outlook although the country was able to avoid a default," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

He added that if the Nikkei drops below 9,824.34, an intraday low and a July low marked on July 29, the next support level eyed is at 9,750.

U.S. stocks fell after the Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in two years in July. The ISM report followed similarly weak reports from much of Asia and Europe.

The dollar fell as low as 76.290 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since coordinated intervention by major central banks in mid-March to weaken the surging Japanese currency. The greenback was last at 77.29 yen.

Shares of Tokyo Electron fell 6.2 percent to 3,940 yen after the world's No.2 supplier of chipmaking equipment cut its annual forecast by half on Monday, hit by slowing investment by makers of chips used in PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Tokyo Electron, which trails Applied Materials , said it now expects an operating profit of 50 billion yen in the year to March, falling far short of 130 billion yen consensus estimate from 23 analysts polled via ThomsonReuters Starmine before Monday's results.

Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy", saying that falling orders in chip-making equipment in the April-June period will probably not just temporary but may drag on for the time being. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)