Nikkei falls on US concern, intervention eyed

* Immediate support level seen at 9,824.34

* U.S. economic woes sour sentiment -fund manager

* Tokyo Electron tumbles on weak forecast, Nomura downgrade

* Honda outperforms on unexpected quarterly profit

* Kirin outperforms on Brazilian M&A news

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei average fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday, hurt by weak U.S. manufacturing data and worries about a possible cut in the U.S. sovereign debt rating, but heightened risks of intervention in currency markets by Japanese authorities lent support.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was closely communicating with the Bank of Japan and other countries on how to address the yen's recent rise.

Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking also said the central bank will consider easing monetary policy this week as the yen is trading near a record high against the dollar.

"Investors' main concern is the possibility of intervention and the yen's moves, so while the market may weaken, hit by concerns about the U.S. economy, losses could be limited to around what the market gained yesterday as investors may be cautious about selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei was down to 9,833.81 by the midday break after earlier hitting 9,825.55, erasing gains made the previous day. The broader Topix index fell 1.0 percent to 842.91.

"Today's fall is not a big surprise as the market has been concerned about the U.S. economy's long-term outlook, although it was able to avoid a default," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

He said if the Nikkei drops below 9,824.34, an intraday low and a July low marked on July 29, the next support level is at 9,750.

U.S. stocks fell after the Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in two years in July. The ISM report followed similarly weak reports from much of Asia and Europe.

The dollar fell as low as 76.29 yen on trading platform EBS on Monday, its weakest since coordinated intervention by major central banks in mid-March to weaken the surging Japanese currency. By late morning it was around 77.40 yen.

Chip-related stocks underperformed the market, with Dainippon Screen Manufacturing dropping 5.7 percent to 582 yen after Nomura lowered its rating on the chipmaking equipment producer to "neutral" from "buy", citing the possibility that a recovery in the chipmaking equipment market would come later than previously expected.

Tokyo Electron fell 5.7 percent to 3,960 yen after the world's No.2 supplier of chipmaking equipment cut its annual forecast by half on Monday, hit by slowing investment by makers of chips used in PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy", saying that falling orders for chip-making equipment in the April-June quarter were probably not just temporary.

Kirin Holdings Co outperformed the market, falling only 0.4 percent to 1,147 yen after it said will spend 198.8 billion yen ($2.6 billion) to take a controlling stake in major Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol to expand its market share in the fast-growing South American economy.

Kirin said on Tuesday it had bought all outstanding shares of Aleadri-Schinni Participacoes e Representacoes S.A., which holds a 50.45 percent stake in Schincariol, Brazil's No.2 beer and No.3 soft drinks maker.

Honda Motor was down 0.2 percent at 3,120 yen, outperforming the market after reporting an unexpected quarterly profit and raised its annual outlook by more than a third, as Japan's No.3 automaker rebounded quickly from a severe parts shortage after supply chains were disrupted due to the March 11 earthquake.

But Nomura Securities, which cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy", said the company's stock is no longer considered cheap due to increasing marketing costs in the U.S. market. (Editing by Michael Watson)