Nikkei falls on US concern, intervention eyed

* Immediate support level seen at 9,824.34
* U.S. economic woes sour sentiment -fund manager
* Tokyo Electron tumbles on weak forecast, Nomura downgrade
* Honda outperforms on unexpected quarterly profit
* Kirin outperforms on Brazilian M&A news
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei average fell 1.3 percent
on Tuesday, hurt by weak U.S. manufacturing data and worries
about a possible cut in the U.S. sovereign debt rating, but
heightened risks of intervention in currency markets by Japanese
authorities lent support.
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was closely
communicating with the Bank of Japan and other countries on how
to address the yen's recent rise.
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking also said the
central bank will consider easing monetary policy this week as
the yen is trading near a record high against the dollar.
"Investors' main concern is the possibility of intervention
and the yen's moves, so while the market may weaken, hit by
concerns about the U.S. economy, losses could be limited to
around what the market gained yesterday as investors may be
cautious about selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general
manager at Daiwa Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei was down to 9,833.81 by the
midday break after earlier hitting 9,825.55, erasing gains made
the previous day. The broader Topix index fell 1.0
percent to 842.91.
"Today's fall is not a big surprise as the market has been
concerned about the U.S. economy's long-term outlook, although
it was able to avoid a default," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund
manager at Shinkin Asset Management.
He said if the Nikkei drops below 9,824.34, an intraday low
and a July low marked on July 29, the next support level is at
9,750.
U.S. stocks fell after the Institute for Supply Management
said the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in
two years in July. The ISM report followed similarly weak
reports from much of Asia and Europe.
The dollar fell as low as 76.29 yen on trading
platform EBS on Monday, its weakest since coordinated
intervention by major central banks in mid-March to weaken the
surging Japanese currency. By late morning it was around 77.40
yen.
Chip-related stocks underperformed the market, with
Dainippon Screen Manufacturing dropping 5.7 percent to
582 yen after Nomura lowered its rating on the chipmaking
equipment producer to "neutral" from "buy", citing the
possibility that a recovery in the chipmaking equipment market
would come later than previously expected.
Tokyo Electron fell 5.7 percent to 3,960 yen after
the world's No.2 supplier of chipmaking equipment cut its annual
forecast by half on Monday, hit by slowing investment by makers
of chips used in PCs, smartphones and tablets.
Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy",
saying that falling orders for chip-making equipment in the
April-June quarter were probably not just temporary.
Kirin Holdings Co outperformed the market, falling
only 0.4 percent to 1,147 yen after it said will spend 198.8
billion yen ($2.6 billion) to take a controlling stake in major
Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol to expand its
market share in the fast-growing South American economy.
Kirin said on Tuesday it had bought all outstanding shares
of Aleadri-Schinni Participacoes e Representacoes S.A., which
holds a 50.45 percent stake in Schincariol, Brazil's No.2 beer
and No.3 soft drinks maker.
Honda Motor was down 0.2 percent at 3,120 yen,
outperforming the market after reporting an unexpected quarterly
profit and raised its annual outlook by more than a third, as
Japan's No.3 automaker rebounded quickly from a severe parts
shortage after supply chains were disrupted due to the March 11
earthquake.
But Nomura Securities, which cut its rating to "neutral"
from "buy", said the company's stock is no longer considered
cheap due to increasing marketing costs in the U.S. market.
(Editing by Michael Watson)