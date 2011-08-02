版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 2日 星期二 14:07 BJT

Nikkei falls on US woes, but intervention risk lends support

 * Immediate support level seen at 9,824.34
 * U.S. economic woes sour sentiment -fund manager
 * Tokyo Electron tumbles on weak forecast, Nomura downgrade
 * Honda outperforms on unexpected quarterly profit
 * Kirin outperforms on Brazilian M&A news

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei average fell 1.2 percent
on Tuesday, hurt by weak U.S. manufacturing data and worries
about a possible cut in the U.S. sovereign debt rating, but a
heightened risk of intervention in currency markets by Japanese
authorities lent support.	
 The benchmark Nikkei finished at 9,844.59, erasing
most of the gains it made the previous day. The broader Topix
index fell 0.9 percent to 843.96.	
  	

 	

 	
	
 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐