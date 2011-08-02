Nikkei falls on US woes, but intervention risk lends support

* Immediate support level seen at 9,824.34

* U.S. economic woes sour sentiment -fund manager

* Tokyo Electron tumbles on weak forecast, Nomura downgrade

* Honda outperforms on unexpected quarterly profit

* Kirin outperforms on Brazilian M&A news

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 2 The Nikkei average fell 1.2 percent on Tuesday, hurt by weak U.S. manufacturing data and worries about a possible cut in the U.S. sovereign debt rating, but a heightened risk of intervention in currency markets by Japanese authorities lent support.

The benchmark Nikkei finished at 9,844.59, erasing most of the gains it made the previous day. The broader Topix index fell 0.9 percent to 843.96.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)