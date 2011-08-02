Nikkei set to fall 2nd day on U.S. economy worry

TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average is set to fall for a second day on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the weakening U.S. economy, while the heightened chance of Japanese authorities intervening in currency markets to curb the yen may lend support.

U.S. stocks fell as wrangling over the debt ceiling faded and investors turned their attention to the stalling economy.

On Tuesday, more weak U.S. economic data fuelled concern about the economy even as Congress passed a debt-cutting measure in time to avoid a default.

U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.

That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate, which reinforced fears that slowing economic growth could dampen oil demand.

Analysts said Japanese stocks may not be able to avoid a sell-off, and if a closely watched key technical level of the Nikkei's 75-day moving average of 9,716 is breached, more selling is possible.

"We may see heavy selling in early trade. But hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and expectations of yen-selling and monetary easing may support sentiment somewhat," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

The Bank of Japan purchased 24.1 billion yen ($312 million)in Japanese ETFs, exchange-traded funds, on Tuesday as part of its asset-buying scheme to support the economy.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,655, down 175 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,830.

The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.2 percent to 9,844.59 on Tuesday. The broader Topix index fell 0.9 percent to 843.96. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1254.05 -2.56% -32.890 USD/JPY 77.32 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6132 -- -0.140 SPOT GOLD 1656.69 -0.15% -2.560 US CRUDE CLc1 93.18 -0.65% -0.610 DOW JONES 11866.62 -2.19% -265.87 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Massive rout spells trouble for Wall Street > Swiss franc hits new highs on debt, growth woes > US bond futures up slightly after Moody's news > Gold extends gains, hits new all-time high > Oil dips on pressure from economic, demand concerns

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toyota Motor Corp

Toyota slumped to its first quarterly loss in two years after the March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and the Japanese auto giant warned the stronger yen was hobbling it in its battle against South Korean rivals.

-- Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd

Sumitomo will raise production of seamless pipes used in natural gas exploration by 4 percent to around 1 million tonnes this fiscal year to keep pace with growing demand in the aftermath of the radiation crisis at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the Nikkei business daily said.

-- Dentsu Inc

Five private-sector broadcasters and advertising giant Dentsu are teaming up to commercialize services next spring that will enable people to watch both television shows and related online episodes on an Internet-connected TV, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Canon Inc , Fujitsu Ltd

Canon and Fujitsu will work together on a document management service that will use multifunction printers and cloud computing to manage large volumes of data, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Cosmo Oil Co

Cosmo said on Tuesday it aims to resume partial operations at its quake-hit Chiba refinery as early as autumn, with the restart of a crude distillation unit (CDU) expected by the year-end. ($1 = 77.145 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)