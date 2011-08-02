Nikkei set to fall 2nd day on U.S. economy worry

TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average is set to fall
for a second day on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the
weakening U.S. economy, while the heightened chance of Japanese
authorities intervening in currency markets to curb the yen may
lend support.
U.S. stocks fell as wrangling over the debt ceiling faded
and investors turned their attention to the stalling economy.
On Tuesday, more weak U.S. economic data fuelled concern
about the economy even as Congress passed a debt-cutting measure
in time to avoid a default.
U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in
nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy
lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.
That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the
United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing
second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate, which reinforced fears that
slowing economic growth could dampen oil demand.
Analysts said Japanese stocks may not be able to avoid a
sell-off, and if a closely watched key technical level of the
Nikkei's 75-day moving average of 9,716 is breached, more
selling is possible.
"We may see heavy selling in early trade. But hopes for ETF
buying by the BOJ and expectations of yen-selling and monetary
easing may support sentiment somewhat," said Kenichi Hirano, a
strategist at Tachibana Securities.
The Bank of Japan purchased 24.1 billion yen ($312
million)in Japanese ETFs, exchange-traded funds, on Tuesday as
part of its asset-buying scheme to support the economy.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,655, down 175 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,830.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.2 percent to 9,844.59 on
Tuesday. The broader Topix index fell 0.9 percent to
843.96.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1254.05 -2.56% -32.890
USD/JPY 77.32 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6132 -- -0.140
SPOT GOLD 1656.69 -0.15% -2.560
US CRUDE CLc1 93.18 -0.65% -0.610
DOW JONES 11866.62 -2.19% -265.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Massive rout spells trouble for Wall Street
> Swiss franc hits new highs on debt, growth woes
> US bond futures up slightly after Moody's news
> Gold extends gains, hits new all-time high
> Oil dips on pressure from economic, demand concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Toyota Motor Corp
Toyota slumped to its first quarterly loss in two years
after the March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and the
Japanese auto giant warned the stronger yen was hobbling it in
its battle against South Korean rivals.
-- Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd
Sumitomo will raise production of seamless pipes used in
natural gas exploration by 4 percent to around 1 million tonnes
this fiscal year to keep pace with growing demand in the
aftermath of the radiation crisis at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant, the Nikkei business daily said.
-- Dentsu Inc
Five private-sector broadcasters and advertising giant
Dentsu are teaming up to commercialize services next spring that
will enable people to watch both television shows and related
online episodes on an Internet-connected TV, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
-- Canon Inc , Fujitsu Ltd
Canon and Fujitsu will work together on a document
management service that will use multifunction printers and
cloud computing to manage large volumes of data, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
-- Cosmo Oil Co
Cosmo said on Tuesday it aims to resume partial operations
at its quake-hit Chiba refinery as early as autumn, with the
restart of a crude distillation unit (CDU) expected by the
year-end.
($1 = 77.145 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)