公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 08:03 BJT

Nikkei falls for 2nd day on U.S. economy worry

 TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average fell for a
second day on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the weakening
U.S. economy, while the heightened chance of Japanese
authorities intervening in currency markets to curb the yen may
lend support.	
   The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.5 percent to 9,693.48.
The broader Topix index fell 1.5 percent to 831.66.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)

