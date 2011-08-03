Nikkei falls on US economy worry, forex move eyed

* Nikkei may stay near 9,700 after selling eases-analysts

* Nikkei breaches closely watched 75-day moving average

* Foreigners withdraw from risk-taking-analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average fell for a second day on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the weakening U.S. economy, while the market was also wary of Japanese authorities intervening in currency markets to curb the yen.

U.S. stocks fell as wrangling over the debt ceiling faded and investors turned their attention to the stalling economy.

On Tuesday, more weak U.S. economic data fuelled concern about the economy even as Congress passed a debt-cutting measure in time to avoid a default.

Analysts said that while risks for intervention are keeping investors from selling sharply, a sell-off in global cyclical shares suggests that foreign investors are withdrawing from risk-taking for the time being.

"Even if there is intervention, the effect of helping weaken the yen would likely be short-lived," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas. "Selling of major exporters and banks today reflects foreign investors' soured mood."

U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.

That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate.

The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.7 percent to 9,673.23. The broader Topix index fell 1.7 percent to 829.41.

Okazawa said if signs of weakening in the U.S. economy continue to frustrate the market the dollar could fall further, which would cause more declines in Japanese stocks.

"But unless the dollar dips to the 75 yen level, 'mild' yen strength may not cause investors to panic as they have become immune to the strong yen environment to some extent", he said, adding that investors are eyeing 9,500 as a support level until this autumn.

Analysts said Japanese stocks are heading lower as the Nikkei breached its closely watched key technical level of 9,716, the 75-day moving average.

For Wednesday, after heavy selling seen in early trade the Nikkei may stay near the 9,700 line, they said.

"Hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and expectations of yen-selling and monetary easing may support sentiment somewhat," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

The Bank of Japan purchased 24.1 billion yen ($312 million)in Japanese ETFs (exchange-traded funds) on Tuesday as part of its asset-buying scheme to support the economy.

Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.4 percent to 3,115 yen. On Tuesday it reported its first quarterly loss in two years after the March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and warned that the stronger yen was hobbling it in its battle against South Korean rivals.

While the loss was smaller than investors feared and the world's largest automaker said supply chains were recovering quickly, some market players pointed to Toyota's lower profitability compared with rivals such as Nissan Motor and Honda Motor .

Exporters underperformed, with Sony falling 2.2 percent to 1,930 yen and Panasonic shedding 2.1 percent to 892 yen.

Banks were also lower reflecting soured investor sentiment, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group falling 2.3 percent to 391 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shedding 2.2 percent to 2,426 yen. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)