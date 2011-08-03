版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 11:14 BJT

Nikkei falls on US economy worry, intervention eyed

 * Nikkei breaches closely watched 75-day moving average
 * Foreigners withdraw from risk-taking-analyst
 * Further losses not expected on Wednesday -analyst

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average fell 2 percent
to a five-week low on Wednesday as more disappointing U.S. data
fuelled concerns about the health of the global economy, with
players saying caution about yen intervention would not
necessarily offer that much support.	
 Stocks were sold across the board, belying recent hopes that
solid domestic corporate earnings would help the benchmark index
back towards pre-quake levels. The Nikkei is now 7.7 percent
below levels seen on March 10.	
 Analysts said the sell-off in global cyclical shares
suggests that foreign investors are withdrawing from risk-taking
for the time being.	
 "Even if there is intervention, the yen-weakening effect 
would likely be short-lived," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global
equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.	
 "The selling of major exporters and banks today reflects how
much the mood has soured among foreign investors."	
 The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.2 percent to 9,627.12 by
the midday break. It breached its 75-day moving average of 9,716
in what some analysts said was a bearish signal.	
 The broader Topix index fell 2.1 percent to 826.70.	
 But while the trend looks bearish, further losses were not
expected on Wednesday.	
 "Hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and expectations of
yen-selling and monetary easing may support sentiment somewhat,"
said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.	
 The Bank of Japan purchased 24.1 billion yen ($312
million)in Japanese exchange-traded funds on Tuesday as part of
its asset-buying scheme to support the economy.	
 U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in
nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy
lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.
 	
 That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the
United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing
second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate.	
 Okazawa at BNP Paribas said if signs of weakening in the
U.S. economy continue to frustrate the market the dollar could
fall further, which would cause more declines in Japanese
stocks.	
 "But unless the dollar dips to the 75 yen level, investors
may not panic as they have become immune to a strong yen
environment to some extent," he said.	
 Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.4 percent to 3,115 yen and
was the third most actively traded stock by turnover. On Tuesday
it reported its first quarterly loss in two years after the
March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and warned that
the stronger yen was hobbling it in its battle against South
Korean rivals.  	
 While the loss was smaller than investors feared and the
world's largest automaker said supply chains were recovering
quickly, some market players pointed to Toyota's lower
profitability compared with rivals such as Nissan Motor 
and Honda Motor .  	
 Among exporters, Sony fell 2.0 percent to 1,933 yen
and Panasonic shed 2.4 percent to 889 yen.	
 Japan's top three banks were hurt after Daiwa Securities
Capital Markets cuts its ratings on them to "neutral" from
"outperform", citing the lack of a catalyst for short-term price
rises as the lenders have yet to see any sign of a pickup in
loan demand.	
 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.5 percent to
390 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.3
percent to 2,422 yen and Mizuho Financial Group dropped
 2.3 percent to 126 yen.	
 Renesas Electronics Corp  , a major producer of
automotive chips, dropped 5.2 percent to 622 yen after its
annual outlook missed analyst expectations.	
 Shares of entertainment company Namco Bandai jumped
4.4 percent to 1,020 yen after the company more than doubled its
operating profit forecast for the 6 months to September on a
strong performance including toys and amusement centre
operations.  	
The stock was also bolstered after JPMorgan upgraded it to
"overweight" from "neutral".	
	
 (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐