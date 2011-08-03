Nikkei falls on US economy worry, intervention eyed

* Nikkei breaches closely watched 75-day moving average

* Foreigners withdraw from risk-taking-analyst

* Further losses not expected on Wednesday -analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average fell 2 percent to a five-week low on Wednesday as more disappointing U.S. data fuelled concerns about the health of the global economy, with players saying caution about yen intervention would not necessarily offer that much support.

Stocks were sold across the board, belying recent hopes that solid domestic corporate earnings would help the benchmark index back towards pre-quake levels. The Nikkei is now 7.7 percent below levels seen on March 10.

Analysts said the sell-off in global cyclical shares suggests that foreign investors are withdrawing from risk-taking for the time being.

"Even if there is intervention, the yen-weakening effect would likely be short-lived," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.

"The selling of major exporters and banks today reflects how much the mood has soured among foreign investors."

The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.2 percent to 9,627.12 by the midday break. It breached its 75-day moving average of 9,716 in what some analysts said was a bearish signal.

The broader Topix index fell 2.1 percent to 826.70.

But while the trend looks bearish, further losses were not expected on Wednesday.

"Hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and expectations of yen-selling and monetary easing may support sentiment somewhat," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

The Bank of Japan purchased 24.1 billion yen ($312 million)in Japanese exchange-traded funds on Tuesday as part of its asset-buying scheme to support the economy.

U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.

That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate.

Okazawa at BNP Paribas said if signs of weakening in the U.S. economy continue to frustrate the market the dollar could fall further, which would cause more declines in Japanese stocks.

"But unless the dollar dips to the 75 yen level, investors may not panic as they have become immune to a strong yen environment to some extent," he said.

Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.4 percent to 3,115 yen and was the third most actively traded stock by turnover. On Tuesday it reported its first quarterly loss in two years after the March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and warned that the stronger yen was hobbling it in its battle against South Korean rivals.

While the loss was smaller than investors feared and the world's largest automaker said supply chains were recovering quickly, some market players pointed to Toyota's lower profitability compared with rivals such as Nissan Motor and Honda Motor .

Among exporters, Sony fell 2.0 percent to 1,933 yen and Panasonic shed 2.4 percent to 889 yen.

Japan's top three banks were hurt after Daiwa Securities Capital Markets cuts its ratings on them to "neutral" from "outperform", citing the lack of a catalyst for short-term price rises as the lenders have yet to see any sign of a pickup in loan demand.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.5 percent to 390 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.3 percent to 2,422 yen and Mizuho Financial Group dropped 2.3 percent to 126 yen.

Renesas Electronics Corp , a major producer of automotive chips, dropped 5.2 percent to 622 yen after its annual outlook missed analyst expectations.

Shares of entertainment company Namco Bandai jumped 4.4 percent to 1,020 yen after the company more than doubled its operating profit forecast for the 6 months to September on a strong performance including toys and amusement centre operations.

The stock was also bolstered after JPMorgan upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral". (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)