Nikkei falls to 5-week low on jitters over US economy

 TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average hit a five-week
trough on Wednesday as more disappointing U.S. data fuelled
concerns about the health of the global economy, while players
said caution about yen intervention would not necessarily offer
that much support.	
 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 2.1
percent at 9,637.14 on Wednesday, its biggest daily loss since a
rout after the March 11 eathquake, while the broader Topix
 shed 2.0 percent to 826.75.	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

