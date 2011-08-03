Nikkei falls to 5-week low on jitters over US economy

TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average hit a five-week trough on Wednesday as more disappointing U.S. data fuelled concerns about the health of the global economy, while players said caution about yen intervention would not necessarily offer that much support.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 2.1 percent at 9,637.14 on Wednesday, its biggest daily loss since a rout after the March 11 eathquake, while the broader Topix shed 2.0 percent to 826.75. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)