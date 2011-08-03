版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 14:56 BJT

Nikkei hits five week low on worries over US economy

 * Nikkei down 2.1%, loses most since post-quake fall
 * Resource shares lead losers; banks hurt by Daiwa downgrade
 * Nikkei dips below two key technical supports
 * Stronger yen weighs on exporters

 By Antoni Slodkowski	
 TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average hit a five-week
trough on Wednesday as more disappointing U.S. data fuelled
concerns about the health of the global economy, while players
said caution about yen intervention would not necessarily offer
that much support.	
 Risk-sensitive sectors such as trading houses and
resource-related shares led the Nikkei's biggest daily fall
since a rout after the March 11 earthquake, dragging it below
two key technical support levels at its 100-day moving average
at 9,687 and then the top of its Ichimoku cloud of 9,668.
Wednesday's movement suggested that any rebound would come up
against stiff resistance.	
 The sell-off in blue-chip exporters and cyclicals on
relatively decent volume belied recent hopes that solid domestic
corporate earnings would help the benchmark index back towards
pre-quake levels. The Nikkei is now 7.6 percent below levels
seen on March 10.	
 "We had a slew of very weak economic data out of
the U.S. -- the most worrying is a slump in employment by
manufacturers that doesn't bode well ahead of the key non-farm
payroll report on Friday," said Nagayuki Yamagishi, an
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.	
 "Add to that spending cuts by the U.S. and the ongoing euro
zone debt saga -- it's more than enough for investors to
withdraw quite a bit of money from the market."	
 U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in
nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy
lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a
close. 	
 That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the
United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing
second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate.	
 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 2.1
percent at 9,637.14 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
 shed 2.00 percent to 826.75.	
 Volume picked up, with 1.8 billion shares changing hands on
the main board, above last week's daily average of 1.7 billion
shares.	
 Trading houses were among the biggest losers with Mitsui &
Co shedding 2.4 percent to 1,408 yen, while the
country's biggest gas and oil developer -- Inpex Corp 
-- ended down 2.5 percent at 584,000 yen.	
 	
  

      	

 	

 STRONG YEN WEIGHS ON EXPORTERS	
 Shares of exporters were hurt as market players cautiously
braced themselves for a possibility of an intervention in the
currency markets after another day of verbal warnings by
Japanese government officials. 	
 "Even if there is intervention, the yen-weakening effect 
would likely be short-lived," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global
equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.	
 Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.3 percent to 3,120 yen and
was the third most actively traded stock by turnover. On
Tuesday, it reported its first quarterly loss in two years after
the March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and warned
that the stronger yen was hobbling it in its battle against
South Korean rivals.	
 While the loss was smaller than investors feared and the
world's largest automaker said supply chains were recovering
quickly, some market players pointed to Toyota's lower
profitability compared with rivals such as Nissan Motor 
and Honda Motor .  	
 Among other exporters, Sony fell 2.5 percent to
1,923 yen and Panasonic shed 2.9 percent to 885 yen.	
 "The yen has also appreciated against Asian currencies,
causing concern in global markets about diminished
competitiveness at Japanese firms compared with Asian rivals,"
said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.	
 "Concerns about lower corporate earnings, especially
export-oriented firms, and worsening corporate sentiment are
weighing on share prices," he added.    	
 Japan's top three banks were also hurt after Daiwa
Securities Capital Markets cut its ratings on them to "neutral"
from "outperform", citing the lack of a catalyst for short-term
price rises as the lenders have yet to see any sign of a pickup
in loan demand.	
 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.0 percent to
392 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.1
percent to 2,428 yen and Mizuho Financial Group dropped
1.6 percent to 127 yen.	
 Renesas Electronics Corp  , a major producer of
automotive chips, dropped 5.5 percent to 620 yen after its
annual outlook missed analyst expectations.	
 Underscoring the bearish mood on the market, as many as
1,538 issues declined, while only 91 advanced.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐