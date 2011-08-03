Nikkei hits five week low on worries over US economy

* Nikkei down 2.1%, loses most since post-quake fall

* Resource shares lead losers; banks hurt by Daiwa downgrade

* Nikkei dips below two key technical supports

* Stronger yen weighs on exporters

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 3 The Nikkei average hit a five-week trough on Wednesday as more disappointing U.S. data fuelled concerns about the health of the global economy, while players said caution about yen intervention would not necessarily offer that much support.

Risk-sensitive sectors such as trading houses and resource-related shares led the Nikkei's biggest daily fall since a rout after the March 11 earthquake, dragging it below two key technical support levels at its 100-day moving average at 9,687 and then the top of its Ichimoku cloud of 9,668. Wednesday's movement suggested that any rebound would come up against stiff resistance.

The sell-off in blue-chip exporters and cyclicals on relatively decent volume belied recent hopes that solid domestic corporate earnings would help the benchmark index back towards pre-quake levels. The Nikkei is now 7.6 percent below levels seen on March 10.

"We had a slew of very weak economic data out of the U.S. -- the most worrying is a slump in employment by manufacturers that doesn't bode well ahead of the key non-farm payroll report on Friday," said Nagayuki Yamagishi, an investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Add to that spending cuts by the U.S. and the ongoing euro zone debt saga -- it's more than enough for investors to withdraw quite a bit of money from the market."

U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.

That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 2.1 percent at 9,637.14 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix shed 2.00 percent to 826.75.

Volume picked up, with 1.8 billion shares changing hands on the main board, above last week's daily average of 1.7 billion shares.

Trading houses were among the biggest losers with Mitsui & Co shedding 2.4 percent to 1,408 yen, while the country's biggest gas and oil developer -- Inpex Corp -- ended down 2.5 percent at 584,000 yen.

STRONG YEN WEIGHS ON EXPORTERS

Shares of exporters were hurt as market players cautiously braced themselves for a possibility of an intervention in the currency markets after another day of verbal warnings by Japanese government officials.

"Even if there is intervention, the yen-weakening effect would likely be short-lived," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.

Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.3 percent to 3,120 yen and was the third most actively traded stock by turnover. On Tuesday, it reported its first quarterly loss in two years after the March 11 disaster virtually halted production, and warned that the stronger yen was hobbling it in its battle against South Korean rivals.

While the loss was smaller than investors feared and the world's largest automaker said supply chains were recovering quickly, some market players pointed to Toyota's lower profitability compared with rivals such as Nissan Motor and Honda Motor .

Among other exporters, Sony fell 2.5 percent to 1,923 yen and Panasonic shed 2.9 percent to 885 yen.

"The yen has also appreciated against Asian currencies, causing concern in global markets about diminished competitiveness at Japanese firms compared with Asian rivals," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.

"Concerns about lower corporate earnings, especially export-oriented firms, and worsening corporate sentiment are weighing on share prices," he added.

Japan's top three banks were also hurt after Daiwa Securities Capital Markets cut its ratings on them to "neutral" from "outperform", citing the lack of a catalyst for short-term price rises as the lenders have yet to see any sign of a pickup in loan demand.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.0 percent to 392 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.1 percent to 2,428 yen and Mizuho Financial Group dropped 1.6 percent to 127 yen.

Renesas Electronics Corp , a major producer of automotive chips, dropped 5.5 percent to 620 yen after its annual outlook missed analyst expectations.

Underscoring the bearish mood on the market, as many as 1,538 issues declined, while only 91 advanced. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)