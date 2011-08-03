版本:
Nikkei set to open higher, economic worries may weigh 

 TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average is set to open
cautiously higher on Thursday after the Wall Street snapped a
seven-day losing streak, but investors may refrain from chasing
the stocks aggressively higher ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs
report at the end of the week.	
 A media report that Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries are in merger talks to create one of
the world's largest infrastructure firms will also give some
support to the market, but may not be enough to outweigh jitters
over the global economy, traders said. 	
 Battered semiconductor shares are poised to lead the rebound
after the S&P technology index gained 1.2 percent, with
hopes for Japanese authorities intervening in currency markets
to curb the yen's rise also likely to lend support.	
 "The Nikkei will probably stop falling, but I'm not
expecting a strong rebound," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Securities.	
 "We had some mixed data from the U.S. overnight, so
investors want to wait for the non-farm payroll report on Friday
to find out more about the state of the U.S. economy," said
Hiroki adding that the news of the merger would bolster the
related companies, but the impact on the overall market may be
limited.	
 The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector fell in July
to its lowest since February 2010 and the pace of U.S. private
sector job growth slowed in July with employers adding 114,000
positions, but the jobs additions exceeded
forecasts.  	
 Analysts said the Nikkei will likely trade between 9,650 and
9,750 and may gain further ground if it manages to pierce above
a its 75-day moving average of 9,715.    	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,665, up 15 points from
their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,650.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 2.1 
percent at 9,637.14 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix 
 shed 2.0 percent to 826.75. 	
 	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
  --Hitachi Ltd; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd; 	
 The firms are in merger talks to create one of the world's
largest infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in
combined sales, the Nikkei business daily and other Japanese
media reported on Thursday. 	
 - Toyota Motor Corp ; Nippon Steel's 	
 Toyota agreed to Nippon Steel's demand of a price rise of
13,000 yen ($169) for a tonne of steel sheet for the
April-September period, the Nikkei business daily reported.  	
 The increase is the largest since the first half of fiscal
2010 when prices were jacked up by nearly 20,000 yen, the paper
said. 	
 - Nissan Motor Co 	
 Nissan plans to shift more production offshore and roughly
halve its annual exports by fiscal 2016 to cope with the yen's
sharp rise, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported.  	
The company cut annual exports from Japan to about
300,000-400,000 units by 2016 from 680,000 vehicles it exported
last year, Nikkei said. 	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

