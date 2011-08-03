Nikkei set to open higher, economic worries may weigh

TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average is set to open cautiously higher on Thursday after the Wall Street snapped a seven-day losing streak, but investors may refrain from chasing the stocks aggressively higher ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report at the end of the week.

A media report that Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are in merger talks to create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms will also give some support to the market, but may not be enough to outweigh jitters over the global economy, traders said.

Battered semiconductor shares are poised to lead the rebound after the S&P technology index gained 1.2 percent, with hopes for Japanese authorities intervening in currency markets to curb the yen's rise also likely to lend support.

"The Nikkei will probably stop falling, but I'm not expecting a strong rebound," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

"We had some mixed data from the U.S. overnight, so investors want to wait for the non-farm payroll report on Friday to find out more about the state of the U.S. economy," said Hiroki adding that the news of the merger would bolster the related companies, but the impact on the overall market may be limited.

The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector fell in July to its lowest since February 2010 and the pace of U.S. private sector job growth slowed in July with employers adding 114,000 positions, but the jobs additions exceeded forecasts.

Analysts said the Nikkei will likely trade between 9,650 and 9,750 and may gain further ground if it manages to pierce above a its 75-day moving average of 9,715.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,665, up 15 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,650.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 2.1 percent at 9,637.14 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix shed 2.0 percent to 826.75.

> S&P ends string of losses on tech rebound > Swiss franc retreats, but move seen short-lived > Prices make modest gains on economic worries > Gold hits record again on economic fears, eyes Fed > Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, weak data

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Hitachi Ltd; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd;

The firms are in merger talks to create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in combined sales, the Nikkei business daily and other Japanese media reported on Thursday.

- Toyota Motor Corp ; Nippon Steel's

Toyota agreed to Nippon Steel's demand of a price rise of 13,000 yen ($169) for a tonne of steel sheet for the April-September period, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The increase is the largest since the first half of fiscal 2010 when prices were jacked up by nearly 20,000 yen, the paper said.

- Nissan Motor Co

Nissan plans to shift more production offshore and roughly halve its annual exports by fiscal 2016 to cope with the yen's sharp rise, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported.

The company cut annual exports from Japan to about 300,000-400,000 units by 2016 from 680,000 vehicles it exported last year, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)