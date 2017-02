TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average rose on Thursday after Wall Street snapped a seven-day losing streak and after having fallen more than 2 percent the day before, but investors were wary ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report at the end of the week.

The benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent to 9,668.99, while the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 827.27. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)