Nikkei jumps more than 1 pct as yen falls on intervention

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average rose on Thursday, led by blue-chip export stocks, after Japan intervened in currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen that were threatening to hurt the country's economy and squeeze corporate profits.

The intervention pushed the yen down to about 78.3 to the dollar from a level of around 77.

The Nikkei was also bolsterd after Hitachi Ltd , Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , the nation's leading heavy machinery maker, gained after sources said they may merge.

A merger would create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in combined sales. Hitachi rose 3.5 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy 4.6 percent.

By midmorning the benchmark Nikkei average was up 1.1 percent at 9,743.22, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 833.48.

Exporters soared in heavy trade, with Toyota Motor rising 1.8 percent to 3,175 yen, Advantest adding 1.2 percent to 1,314 yen, Tokyo Electron rising 2.4 percent to 3,985 yen. However, Tokyo investors remained wary ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, which comes amid fears the American economy is stalling.

"The impact from the intervention may be short-lived as the view that the yen is still a safe haven currency hasn't changed amid concerns over the global economy," said Makoto Nagahori, head of equities at Instinet.

"If the closely watched U.S. unemployment confirms a stagnant recovery in the U.S. economy this Friday, the dollar will likely fall, and the yen may rise again anyway," he said.

Stiff resistance for the Nikkei was breached at the top of the Ichimoku cloud of 9,668 and 100- and 75-day moving averages of 9,678 and 9,715, respectively, providing further support to the market. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)