Nikkei jumps more than 1 pct as yen falls on intervention

 * Rise in dollar yen lifts exporters
 * Hitachi, MHI up on merger talk reports
 * Nikkei's long-term gains hinge on Friday's US
jobs-investor
 * Resistance in 9,668-9,715 breached

 By Antoni Slodkowski	
 TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average rose on
Thursday, led by blue-chip export stocks, after Japan intervened
in currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen that were
threatening to hurt the country's economy and squeeze corporate
profits.	
 The intervention pushed the yen down to about 78.3 to
the dollar from a level of around 77. 	
 The Nikkei was also bolsterd after Hitachi Ltd ,
Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm, and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd , the nation's leading heavy
machinery maker, gained after sources said they may
merge. 	
 A merger would create one of the world's largest
infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in combined
sales. Hitachi rose 3.5 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy 4.6
percent.	
 By midmorning the benchmark Nikkei average was up
1.1 percent at 9,743.22, while the broader Topix gained
0.8 percent to 833.48.	
  Exporters soared in heavy trade, with Toyota Motor 
rising 1.8 percent to 3,175 yen, Advantest adding 1.2
percent to 1,314 yen, Tokyo Electron rising 2.4 percent
to 3,985 yen.    However, Tokyo investors remained wary ahead of
a crucial U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, which comes
amid fears the American economy is stalling.	
 "The impact from the intervention may be short-lived as the
view that the yen is still a safe haven currency hasn't changed
amid concerns over the global economy," said Makoto Nagahori,
head of equities at Instinet.	
 "If the closely watched U.S. unemployment confirms a
stagnant recovery in the U.S. economy this Friday, the dollar
will likely fall, and the yen may rise again anyway," he said.	
 Stiff resistance for the Nikkei was breached at the top of
the Ichimoku cloud of 9,668 and 100- and 75-day moving averages
of 9,678 and 9,715, respectively, providing further support to
the market.	
	
	
 (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

