Nikkei jumps almost 1 pct as yen falls on intervention

 * Exporters lead gains after dlr/yen spikes on intervention
 * Hitachi, MHI climbe, sources say in merger talks
 * Longer-term gains seen hinging on US jobs data
 * Resistance in 9,668-9,715 area breached
 * Volume poised to hit 2-mth high

 By Antoni Slodkowski	
 TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average rebounded from
5-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency
markets to stem recent gains in the yen that threaten to derail
an economic recovery but investors feared that the impact from
the intervention would not last long.	
 Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm Hitachi Ltd
 and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , the
nation's leading heavy machinery maker, gained in heavy trade
and supported market sentiment after sources said they may
merge. 	
 The intervention pushed the yen down to about 79 yen 
to the dollar from a level of around 77 yen, but market players
feared that with the U.S. and euro zone economic and fiscal woes
unresolved, the impact from Tokyo's solo intervention may be
limited.  	
 "The impact from the intervention may be short-lived as the
view that the yen is still a safe haven currency hasn't changed
amid concerns over the global economy," said Makoto Nagahori,
head of equities at Instinet.	
 "If closely watched U.S. unemployment data confirms a
stagnant recovery in the U.S. economy this Friday, the dollar
will likely fall, and the yen may rise again anyway," he said.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.9 percent at
9,724.21 by the midday break, while the broader Topix 
gained 0.7 percent to 832.14.	
 The Nikkei breached the top of the Ichimoku cloud at 9,668
and its 100- and 75-day moving averages of 9,678 and 9,715,
respectively, providing further support to the market.	
 Around 1 billion shares changed hands on the the main board,
suggesting total volume for the day may hit is highest level
since June 10 when it reached 2.4 billion shares. 	
 A merger of Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy would create one of
the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150
billion in combined sales. Hitachi, the most actively traded
firm by turnover on the mainboard, jumped 3.2 percent to 478 yen
and Mitsubishi Heavy was up 4.3 percent at 364 yen.	
 "It's going to be a history-changing event if true," said
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.  	
 "It would really be praiseworthy if they can really move
this forward because the merger means they will be creating a
new company with companies from different ex-zaibatsu or
business groups. This used to be seen as extremely difficult."	
 A merger would be one of the largest ever in Japan. Hitachi,
with a market value of $27 billion, would likely be the acquirer
of Mitsubishi Heavy, valued at nearly $16 billion as of
Wednesday's closing price.	
 	

 EXPORTERS GAIN ON INTERVENTION	
 Exporters rose in heavy trade, with Toyota Motor 
rising 1.4 percent to 3,165 yen, Advantest added 0.7
percent to 1,314 yen.	
 However, Tokyo investors remained wary ahead of a crucial
U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, which comes amid fears
the American economy is stalling.	
 The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector fell in July
to its lowest since February 2010 and the pace of U.S. private
sector job growth slowed in July with employers adding 114,000
positions, but the jobs additions exceeded
forecasts.  	
 Tokyo Electron rose 2.4 percent to 3,985 yen
helping other battered chip-related shares regain some ground
after recent hefty losses. The S&P technology index 
gained 1.2 percent.	
 These gains helped offset losses from oil price-sensitive
sectors such as trading houses and resource-related shares.	
 Japan's second-largest trader Mitsui & Co was down
0.5 percent at 1,401 yen and Japan's biggest oil and gas
developer, Inpex Corp fell 0.7 percent to 580,000 yen.	
 The paper and pulp sector was the best performing
sector among the 33 Topix subindexes after Nippon Paper 
jumped 3.7 percent to 1,841 yen. Nomura Securities raised its
rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing the firm's decision to
slash domestic paper production by 15 percent and cut 1,300 jobs
would help the firm.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

