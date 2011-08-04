Nikkei jumps almost 1 pct as yen falls on intervention

* Exporters lead gains after dlr/yen spikes on intervention

* Hitachi, MHI climbe, sources say in merger talks

* Longer-term gains seen hinging on US jobs data

* Resistance in 9,668-9,715 area breached

* Volume poised to hit 2-mth high

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average rebounded from 5-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen that threaten to derail an economic recovery but investors feared that the impact from the intervention would not last long.

Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , the nation's leading heavy machinery maker, gained in heavy trade and supported market sentiment after sources said they may merge.

The intervention pushed the yen down to about 79 yen to the dollar from a level of around 77 yen, but market players feared that with the U.S. and euro zone economic and fiscal woes unresolved, the impact from Tokyo's solo intervention may be limited.

"The impact from the intervention may be short-lived as the view that the yen is still a safe haven currency hasn't changed amid concerns over the global economy," said Makoto Nagahori, head of equities at Instinet.

"If closely watched U.S. unemployment data confirms a stagnant recovery in the U.S. economy this Friday, the dollar will likely fall, and the yen may rise again anyway," he said.

The benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.9 percent at 9,724.21 by the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 832.14.

The Nikkei breached the top of the Ichimoku cloud at 9,668 and its 100- and 75-day moving averages of 9,678 and 9,715, respectively, providing further support to the market.

Around 1 billion shares changed hands on the the main board, suggesting total volume for the day may hit is highest level since June 10 when it reached 2.4 billion shares.

A merger of Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy would create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in combined sales. Hitachi, the most actively traded firm by turnover on the mainboard, jumped 3.2 percent to 478 yen and Mitsubishi Heavy was up 4.3 percent at 364 yen.

"It's going to be a history-changing event if true," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

"It would really be praiseworthy if they can really move this forward because the merger means they will be creating a new company with companies from different ex-zaibatsu or business groups. This used to be seen as extremely difficult."

A merger would be one of the largest ever in Japan. Hitachi, with a market value of $27 billion, would likely be the acquirer of Mitsubishi Heavy, valued at nearly $16 billion as of Wednesday's closing price.

EXPORTERS GAIN ON INTERVENTION

Exporters rose in heavy trade, with Toyota Motor rising 1.4 percent to 3,165 yen, Advantest added 0.7 percent to 1,314 yen.

However, Tokyo investors remained wary ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, which comes amid fears the American economy is stalling.

The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector fell in July to its lowest since February 2010 and the pace of U.S. private sector job growth slowed in July with employers adding 114,000 positions, but the jobs additions exceeded forecasts.

Tokyo Electron rose 2.4 percent to 3,985 yen helping other battered chip-related shares regain some ground after recent hefty losses. The S&P technology index gained 1.2 percent.

These gains helped offset losses from oil price-sensitive sectors such as trading houses and resource-related shares.

Japan's second-largest trader Mitsui & Co was down 0.5 percent at 1,401 yen and Japan's biggest oil and gas developer, Inpex Corp fell 0.7 percent to 580,000 yen.

The paper and pulp sector was the best performing sector among the 33 Topix subindexes after Nippon Paper jumped 3.7 percent to 1,841 yen. Nomura Securities raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing the firm's decision to slash domestic paper production by 15 percent and cut 1,300 jobs would help the firm. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)