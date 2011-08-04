版本:
Nikkei trims gains, intervention, BOJ easing impact minor 

 * Intervention, monetary easing impact limited
 * Hitachi, MHI climb. Sources say in merger talks
 * Longer-term gains seen hinging on US jobs data

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average came off
five-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency
markets to stem the yen's climb and after the central bank eased
monetary policy, but gave up earlier gains as worries about the
health of the global economy dominated.  	
 Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm, Hitachi Ltd
 and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , the
nation's leading heavy machinery maker, gained in heavy trade
and supported market sentiment after sources said they may
merge. 	
 Intervention pushed the yen down to about 79 yen to
the dollar from a level of around 77 yen, but market players
feared that with the U.S. and euro zone economic and fiscal woes
unresolved, the impact from Tokyo's solo intervention may be
limited.  	
 "The impact from the intervention may be short-lived as the
view that the yen is still a safe haven currency hasn't changed
amid concerns over the global economy," said Makoto Nagahori,
head of equities at Instinet.	
 "If closely watched U.S. unemployment data confirms a
stagnant recovery in the U.S. economy this Friday, the dollar
will likely fall, and the yen may rise again anyway," he said.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to
9,659.18, while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to
826.36.	
 The Bank Of Japan said it will increase the size of its 10
trillion yen ($130 billion) asset buying programme by 5 trillion
yen. It also increased by 5 trillion yen a 30 trillion yen
programme offering cheap fixed-rate funds via its market
operation and lifted its purchase target for exchanged traded
funds to 1.4 trillion yen from 900 billion yen.	
 "The stock market is not giving credit to today's easing and
intervention," said Ryoji Musha, President of Musha Research.	
 "First, it was not coordinated intervention and the yen's
rise is due mainly to an investor shift to safe haven currencies
amid concerns about the U.S. economy, not something that Japan
can tackle on its own."	
  A merger of Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy would create one
of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150
billion in combined sales. Hitachi, the most actively traded
firm by turnover on the main board, gained 1.7 percent to 471
yen and Mitsubishi Heavy rose 3.4 percent to 361 yen.	
 "It's going to be a history-changing event if true," said
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.  	
 "It would really be praiseworthy if they can really move
this forward because the merger means they will be creating a
new company with companies from different ex-zaibatsu or
business groups. This used to be seen as extremely difficult."	
 A merger would be one of the largest ever in Japan. Hitachi,
with a market value of $27 billion, would likely be the acquirer
of Mitsubishi Heavy, valued at nearly $16 billion as of
Wednesday's closing price. nL3E7J40QT	
  
 EXPORTERS GAIN ON INTERVENTION  	
 Exporters rose in heavy trade, with Toyota Motor 
rising 0.6 percent to 3,140 yen. 	
 However, Tokyo investors remained wary ahead of a crucial
U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, which comes amid fears
the American economy is stalling.	
 The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector fell in July
to its lowest since February 2010 and the pace of U.S. private
sector job growth slowed in July with employers adding 114,000
positions, but the jobs additions exceeded
forecasts.  	
 Tokyo Electron rose 1.7 percent to 3,955 yen
helping other battered chip-related shares regain some ground
after recent hefty losses. The S&P technology index 
gained 1.2 percent.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

