Nikkei edges up; intervention, BOJ easing impact minor

BRIEF-Ford says Jan China vehicle sales -32 pct y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average came off five-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen and after the central bank eased monetary policy, but gave up earlier gains as worries about the health of the global economy dominated.
The benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to 9,659.18, while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 826.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.