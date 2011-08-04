版本:
Nikkei edges up; intervention, BOJ easing impact minor

 TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average came off
five-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency
markets to stem recent gains in the yen and after the central
bank eased monetary policy, but gave up earlier gains as worries
about the health of the global economy dominated.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to
9,659.18, while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to
826.36.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

