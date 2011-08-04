Nikkei edges up; intervention, BOJ easing impact minor

TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average came off five-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen and after the central bank eased monetary policy, but gave up earlier gains as worries about the health of the global economy dominated.

The benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to 9,659.18, while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 826.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)