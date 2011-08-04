版本:
Nikkei trims gains, intervention, BOJ easing impact limited

 * Aozora, Sony Financial, Amada to become Nikkei 225
components
 * Intervention, monetary easing impact limited
 * Hitachi and MHI climb, sources say in merger talks
 * Longer-term gains seen hinging on U.S. jobs data

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 4 The Nikkei average came off
five-week lows on Thursday after Japan intervened in currency
markets to stem the yen's climb and the central bank eased
monetary policy, but gave up earlier gains as worries about the
global economy dominated.  	
 Two of Japan's oldest conglomerates, industrial electronics
maker Hitachi Ltd and heavy machinery maker Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd , gained in heavy trade and
supported market sentiment after sources said they may
merge. 	
 Intervention pushed the yen down to about 79 yen to
the dollar from a level of around 77 yen, but market players
said that with the U.S. and euro zone economic and fiscal woes
unresolved, the impact of Tokyo's solo intervention may be
limited.  	
 "The impact of the intervention may be short-lived as the
view that the yen is still a safe haven currency hasn't changed
amid concerns over the global economy," said Makoto Nagahori,
head of equities at Instinet.	
 "If unemployment data confirms a stagnant recovery in the
U.S. economy this Friday the dollar will likely fall, and the
yen may rise again anyway," he said.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,659.18,
while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 826.36.	
 The Bank of Japan said its asset buying programme will be
expanded to 15 trillion yen, an increase of 5 trillion. It also
expanded a programme offering cheap fixed-rate funds via its
market operations by the same amount to 35 trillion yen and
lifted its purchase target for exchanged traded funds to 1.4
trillion yen from 900 billion yen.	
 "The stock market is not very appreciative of today's easing
and intervention," said Ryoji Musha, president of Musha
Research.	
 "First, it was not coordinated intervention, and also the
yen's rise is due mainly to an investor shift to safe haven
currencies amid concerns about the U.S. economy, not something
that Japan can tackle on its own."	
  A merger of Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy would create one
of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150
billion in combined sales. Hitachi, the most actively traded
firm by turnover on the main board, gained 1.7 percent to 471
yen and Mitsubishi Heavy rose 3.4 percent to 361 yen.	
 "It's going to be a history-changing event if true," said
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.  	
 "It would really be praiseworthy if they can really move
this forward because a merger would mean they would be creating
a new company with companies from different ex-zaibatsu business
groups. This used to be seen as extremely difficult."	
 The merger would be one of the largest ever in Japan.
Hitachi, with a market value of $27 billion, would likely be the
acquirer of Mitsubishi Heavy, valued at nearly $16 billion as of
Wednesday's closing price. 	
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^  	
Starmine smartdata set on Hitachi/Mitsubishi Heavy:   	
link.reuters.com/jum92s  	
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^  	
	
 EXPORTERS GAIN ON INTERVENTION  	
 Exporters gained in heavy trade, with auto giant Toyota
Motor rising 0.6 percent to 3,140 yen, and Tokyo
Electron , the world's No.2 supplier of chipmaking
equipment, adding 1.7 percent to 3,955 yen.	
 However, Tokyo investors remained wary ahead of a crucial
U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, which comes amid fears
the American economy is stalling.	
 The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector fell in July
to its lowest since February 2010 and the pace of U.S.
private-sector job growth slowed in July with employers adding
114,000 positions, but the jobs additions exceeded
forecasts.  	
  After the market close, the Nikkei publisher said that it
will add Aozora Bank , Sony Financial and Amada
 to the Nikkei 225 benchmark.	
 It said it would remove Mizuho Trust & Banking ,
Mizuho Securities and CSK Corp from the
benchmark.	
 Volume was high, with about 2 billion shares changing hands
on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, the highest level
since June 10. Declining shares slightly outnumbered advancing
shares by 733 to 729.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael
Watson)

