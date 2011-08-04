Nikkei set to tumble as concern over global economy dominates

TOKYO, Aug 5 The Nikkei benchmark is set to tumble on Friday, hit by sharp falls in the U.S. market as worries over the global economy appear likely to dominate the mood, offsetting the impact of Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing the previous day.

The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.

Before the market opened, foreign securities houses placed net sell orders for 14.0 million Japanese shares, traders said.

"A heavy sell-off is expected today. Negative factors are coming from overseas markets, so there's nothing Japan can do to avoid the repercussions," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

He saw immediate support at 9,300, where the index hovered for some time after a slide that followed the March quake.

Analysts also said futures-led selling may drag down the market, while retail investors may pick up some defensive stocks on dips.

"But such dip-buying may not have an impact on the overall market as foreigners are likely to be the main sellers," Hirano said.

The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors. U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from an already sluggish pace in the first half. Europe's sovereign debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf the large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,280, down 390 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,670.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,659.18 on Thursday, while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 826.36.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,200 and 9,400 on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1200.07 -4.78% -60.270 USD/JPY 79.24 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4071 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1650.23 0.14% 2.330 US CRUDE CLc1 86.34 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES 11383.68 -4.31% -512.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years > Yen weakens as Japan intervenes; drop seen fleeting > Bonds soar as stock slide spurs grab for safety > Gold falls from record as global rout prompts calls > Oil dives on risk retreat, year's gains erased

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hitachi and MHI will likely suspend talks to combine some infrastructure-related businesses, and chances of a full merger appear slim, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

--JX Holdings Inc

Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will join forces in petrochemicals and lubricating oils with SK Innovation Co of South Korea, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Faced with flagging demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in their respective home markets, the two giants will invest around 120 billion yen ($1.52 billion) in a pair of new production ventures in South Korea, the paper said.

-- Nissan Motor Co

Nissan will combine its two domestic sales channels in a few years, consolidating 2,200 Japanese dealerships under a single Nissan brand, according to the Nikkei business daily.

The automaker had in 1999 reorganised its four domestic sales networks into two channels -- the Nissan Blue Stage and the Nissan Red Stage, the daily said.

--Aozora Bank , Sony Financial and Amada

The Nikkei publisher said that it will add Aozora Bank , Sony Financial and Amada to the Nikkei 225 benchmark.

It said it would remove Mizuho Trust & Banking , Mizuho Securities and CSK Corp from the benchmark. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)