Nikkei set to tumble as concern over global economy dominates

TOKYO, Aug 5 The Nikkei benchmark is set to
tumble on Friday, hit by sharp falls in the U.S. market as
worries over the global economy appear likely to dominate the
mood, offsetting the impact of Japan's currency intervention and
monetary easing the previous day.
The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday
and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is
staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.
Before the market opened, foreign securities houses placed
net sell orders for 14.0 million Japanese shares, traders said.
"A heavy sell-off is expected today. Negative factors are
coming from overseas markets, so there's nothing Japan can do to
avoid the repercussions," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at
Tachibana Securities.
He saw immediate support at 9,300, where the index hovered
for some time after a slide that followed the March quake.
Analysts also said futures-led selling may drag down the
market, while retail investors may pick up some defensive stocks
on dips.
"But such dip-buying may not have an impact on the overall
market as foreigners are likely to be the main sellers," Hirano
said.
The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors.
U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from
an already sluggish pace in the first half. Europe's sovereign
debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf the
large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,280, down 390 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,670.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,659.18 on
Thursday, while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to
826.36.
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
9,200 and 9,400 on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1200.07 -4.78% -60.270
USD/JPY 79.24 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4071 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1650.23 0.14% 2.330
US CRUDE CLc1 86.34 -0.33% -0.290
DOW JONES 11383.68 -4.31% -512.76
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years
> Yen weakens as Japan intervenes; drop seen fleeting
> Bonds soar as stock slide spurs grab for safety
> Gold falls from record as global rout prompts calls
> Oil dives on risk retreat, year's gains erased
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Hitachi and MHI will likely suspend talks to combine some
infrastructure-related businesses, and chances of a full merger
appear slim, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
--JX Holdings Inc
Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will join forces in
petrochemicals and lubricating oils with SK Innovation Co
of South Korea, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Faced with flagging demand for gasoline and other petroleum
products in their respective home markets, the two giants will
invest around 120 billion yen ($1.52 billion) in a pair of new
production ventures in South Korea, the paper said.
-- Nissan Motor Co
Nissan will combine its two domestic sales channels in a few
years, consolidating 2,200 Japanese dealerships under a single
Nissan brand, according to the Nikkei business daily.
The automaker had in 1999 reorganised its four domestic sales
networks into two channels -- the Nissan Blue Stage and the
Nissan Red Stage, the daily said.
--Aozora Bank , Sony Financial and Amada
The Nikkei publisher said that it will add Aozora Bank
, Sony Financial and Amada to the
Nikkei 225 benchmark.
It said it would remove Mizuho Trust & Banking ,
Mizuho Securities and CSK Corp from the
benchmark.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)