Nikkei tumbles to 5-month low, Topix below 800

* Nikkei breaches a key 9,300-line
* Topix below 800 for first time since March 17
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei stock benchmark
tumbled on Friday to its lowest since the immediate aftermath of
the March 11 earthquake, hit by sharp falls in the U.S. market
as worries over the global economy dominated the mood and offset
a boost from Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing
the previous day.
The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday
and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is
staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.
"A heavy sell-off is expected today. Negative factors are
coming from overseas markets, so there's nothing Japan can do to
avoid the repercussions," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at
Tachibana Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei breached immediate support at
9,300, where the index hovered for some time after a slide that
followed the March quake. The Nikkei was down 3.8 percent at
9,288.56 in early morning trade after hitting an intraday low of
9,264.09 soon after the opening.
The broader Topix fell below the 800-mark for the
first time since March 17, dropping 3.4 percent to 798.33.
Analysts also said futures-led selling was dragging down the
market, while retail investors may pick up some defensive stocks
on dips.
"But such dip-buying may not have an impact on the overall
market as foreigners are likely to be the main sellers," Hirano
said.
The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors.
U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from
an already sluggish pace in the first half. Europe's sovereign
debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf the
large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.
"The selling isn't really anything like during a complete
collapse, as the volumes aren't really there. People are
tweaking their portfolios, but they're not really hammering
their core positions all that much," said a trader for a foreign
brokerage who did not want to be identified by name.
"It's more of a reaction to what happened in the U.S.,
risk-off globally."
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)