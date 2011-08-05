Nikkei tumbles to 5-month low, Topix below 800

* Intervention, easing impact fading -fund manager
* Oil, financials sharply down
* Nikkei breaches key 9,300-line
* Topix below 800 for first time since March 17
* Investors stay on the alert before U.S. jobs data
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei stock benchmark
tumbled on Friday to its lowest since the immediate aftermath of
the March 11 earthquake, hit by sharp falls in the U.S. market
as worries over the global economy dominated the mood, offseting
a boost from Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing
the previous day.
The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday
and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is
staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.
All the 33 subsectors on the Topix were
lower, with mining and securities sectors hit by a heavy
sell-off on investor reluctance to hold risky assets.
"A heavy sell-off is expected today. Negative factors are
coming from overseas markets, so there's nothing Japan can do to
avoid the repercussions," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at
Tachibana Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei breached immediate support at
9,300, where the index hovered for some time after a slide that
followed the March quake. The Nikkei was down 3.6 percent at
9,312.52 after hitting an intraday low of 9,264.09 soon after
the open.
The broader Topix fell below the 800-mark for the first time
since March 17, dropping 3.3 percent to 799.34.
Analysts also said that futures-led selling was dragging
down the market, while retail investors may pick up some
defensive stocks on dips.
"But such dip-buying may not have an impact on the overall
market as foreigners are likely to be the main sellers," Hirano
said.
The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors.
U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from
an already sluggish pace in the first half. Europe's sovereign
debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf the
large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.
"The selling isn't really anything like during a complete
collapse, as the volumes aren't really there. People are
tweaking their portfolios, but they're not really hammering
their core positions all that much," said a trader for a foreign
brokerage who did not want to be identified by name.
"It's more of a reaction to what happened in the U.S.,
risk-off globally."
IMPACT FADING
Fiscal and economic woes in Europe and the U.S. pushed up
the yen near record highs on Thursday as investors sought the
currency as a safe haven, prompting Japan to intervene in forex
markets and ease monetary policy to relieve pain in the
export-reliant economy.
But these efforts were negated by renewed concerns on the
global economy after the U.S. market tumbled to reflect bearish
sentiment among investors.
"It makes sense to hold Japan stocks as long as
U.S. markets are strong. But as the market cautiously awaits the
outcome of U.S. jobs data on Friday, people are unloading risky
assets," said Fumihito Akiyama, a fund manager at Sparx Asset
Management.
"The Japanese government intended to support the stock
market by intervening in the foreign exchange market, but the
effects of this are fading."
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Friday
repeated that he was closely watching yen moves, signalling
Tokyo's readiness to continue with its yen-selling intervention
that media said reached a record 4 trillion yen ($50.6 billion).
Oil shares nosedived, with Inpex falling
5.9 percent to 538,000 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration
tumbling 5.0 percent to 3,580 yen after oil dropped as
much as 6 percent on Thursday, with U.S. crude crashing through
technical support to its lowest since February.
Pessimism in the global stock market also took its
toll on financials. Nomura Holdings dropped 5.2 percent
to 350 yen and Daiwa Securities fell 3.3 percent to 322
yen.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 3.6 percent to
378 yen and Mizuho Financial Group was down 5.5 percent
at 120 yen.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)