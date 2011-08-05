Nikkei tumbles to 5-month low, Topix below 800

* Fading impact from FX intervention, monetary easing -fund
manager
* Oil shares, financials fall sharply
* Nikkei breaches key 9,300 mark before finding support
* Topix below 800 for first time since March 17
* Investors on alert ahead of U.S. jobs data
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei stock benchmark
tumbled on Friday to its lowest since its post-quake plunge in
March, hit by sliding U.S. stocks as worries about the global
economy dominated, but the index stablised near support at 9,300
points as foreign investors appeared to have finished lightening
their portfolios.
All 33 subsectors on the Topix were lower, with
commodity stocks including oil refiners and trading houses
underperforming after U.S. crude prices fell on Thursday to
their lowest since February.
Pessimism over global stock markets also took a toll on
financial shares such as securities houses and banks.
The benchmark Nikkei breached immediate support at
9,300, where the index hovered for some time after a slide that
followed the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The Nikkei was
down 3.4 percent at 9,334.26 at the midday break after hitting
an intraday low of 9,264.09 soon after the open.
Traders said further selling was unlikely on Friday as
selling by foreigners seemed to have run its course, with the
index appearing set to hover above 9,300 for the rest of the
day.
If futures selling by European investors accelerates in the
afternoon, however, they said the index may breach the next
support level at 9,250, seen as an important strike price for
Nikkei 225 options.
The broader Topix fell below the 800 mark for the first time
since March 17, dropping as far as 794.16 before ending the
morning session down 3.2 percent at 800.26.
The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday
and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is
staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.
The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors.
U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from
an already sluggish pace in the first half, while Europe's
sovereign debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to
engulf the large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.
"The selling isn't really anything like during a complete
collapse, as the volumes aren't really there. People are
tweaking their portfolios, but they're not really hammering
their core positions all that much," said a trader for a foreign
brokerage who did not want to be identified by name.
"It's more of a reaction to what happened in the U.S.,
risk-off globally."
IMPACT FADING
Fiscal and economic woes in Europe and the United States
pushed the yen up near record highs on Thursday as investors
sought the currency as a safe haven, prompting Japan to
intervene in the forex markets and ease monetary policy to
relieve pressure on the export-reliant economy.
But these efforts were negated by renewed concerns over the
global economy after the U.S. market tumbled, reflecting bearish
sentiment among investors.
"It makes sense to hold Japan stocks as long as
U.S. markets are strong. But as the market cautiously awaits the
outcome of U.S. jobs data on Friday, people are unloading risky
assets," said Fumihito Akiyama, a fund manager at Sparx Asset
Management.
"The Japanese government intended to support the stock
market by intervening in the foreign exchange market, but the
effects of this are fading."
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Friday
repeated that he was closely watching yen moves, signalling
Tokyo's readiness to continue with its yen-selling intervention
that media said reached a record 4 trillion yen ($50.6 billion).
Oil shares nosedived, with Inpex falling
6.3 percent to 536,000 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration
tumbling 5.0 percent to 3,580 yen after oil dropped as
much as 6 percent on Thursday, hit by worries of an economic
slowdown.
Financials were lower, with Nomura Holdings
dropping 5.4 percent to 349 yen and Daiwa Securities
falling 3.3 percent to 322 yen.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 3.3 percent to
379 yen and Mizuho Financial Group was down 4.7 percent
at 121 yen.
Trading houses such as Mitsubishi Corp were among
the biggest losers on the Nikkei 225 after U.S. crude oil prices
extended their losses on Friday, as worries over the economy
fuelled a commodities sell-off.
Mitsubishi, Japan's biggest commodity trader, fell 3.4
percent to 1,922 yen. Itochu Corp was down 4.5 percent
at 846 yen, while the industry's No.5 player Marubeni
dropped 5.4 percent to 529 yen, making it one of the 10 biggest
percentage decliners on the Nikkei 225.
The trading subindex was down 3.6 percent,
underperforming the broader market.
Amada Co gained 0.2 percent to 586 yen after the
Nikkei publisher said the metal-processing machine maker, as
well as Aozora Bank and Sony Financial Holdings
, would be added to the Nikkei 225 benchmark.
Trading volume was brisk amid the worst sell-off since the
March quake, reaching 1.2 billion shares on the main board by
the midday break and on track to reach a three-month high for
the full day, if they can break above the 2.4 billion share
total for June 10.
Last week's average daily volume was 1.7 billion shares.
Underscoring the bearish sentiment, as many as 1,627 shares
declined while only 22 shares, or just 1 percent of those listed
on the first section, advanced.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)